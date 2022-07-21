Russian tennis star victim of hotel theft in Germany – media

Thieves reportedly raided Karen Khachanov's hotel room in Hamburg

Russian tennis star Karen Khachanov has become the victim of a theft while playing a tournament in Hamburg, according to Russian media citing a local source.

The former world number eight is currently contesting the Hamburg European Open in the German city, where he faces Italy's Fabio Fognini in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Khachanov saw off local player Jan-Lennard Struff in three sets on Monday but has had bad news between his matches.

According to the source cited by RIA Novosti, Khachanov's hotel room had everything taken out of it by thieves including the contents of the safe.

"Karen is playing at a tournament in Hamburg this week, he has improved his game, he feels great, but on Thursday an extremely unpleasant event happened," explained the source.

"Now special services are taking measures to identify the thieves," it was added.

Khachanov, 26, can look to recoup some of his reported losses through a deep run in Hamburg, where the total prize money is €1.7 million ($1.8 million).

This is a significant rise of nearly 72% compared to last year, and other Russians participating in the tournament include Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev, with world number one Daniil Medvedev absent.