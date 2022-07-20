Departure of Ukraine star confirmed

Aleksandr Zinchenko is heading from Manchester City to Premier League rivals Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Ukrainian international Aleksandr Zinchenko is leaving the club for Premier League rivals Arsenal, in a deal worth an estimated £32 million ($38.5 million).

Reports in recent days have stated that an agreement was almost done for the 25-year-old, who has been at City since joining as a teenager from Russian team Ufa back in 2016.

Arsenal will pay £30 million up front with a further £2 million in add-ons, according to Sky Sports.

Zinchenko, who has captained Ukraine, will link up with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, who previously coached him at City.

The London club have already swooped in for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus earlier in the transfer window.

Pep Guardiola announces Oleksandr Zinchenko deal completed: "He's going to Arsenal", Man City manager confirms. Deal signed, second part of medical to be completed and then official statement.

Speaking to journalists during City’s US tour, Guardiola said: “I’ll say on behalf of the club our gratitude on and off the pitch. It was nice yesterday with Alex because we could say bye properly.

“Unfortunately, Gabi [Gabriel Jesus] and Raheem [Sterling – who moved to Chelsea] could not do it, but with [Zinchenko] we could and he moves on to Arsenal.”

The Ukrainian, who can play at left-back or in midfield, will join up with the Arsenal squad who are also in the US on a preseason tour.

He is set to be formally unveiled imminently by the Gunners.

Zinchenko was a versatile asset for Manchester City but saw playing opportunities increasing limited.

He made 15 Premier League appearances last season and eight in the Champions League.

During his time at the Etihad, Zinchenko helped City to four Premier League titles as well as an FA Cup and four League Cup crowns.