icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jul, 2022 16:48
HomeSport News

Man United agree deal for the ‘Butcher of Amsterdam’

Erik ten Hag has returned to his old club Ajax to secure the signing of Lisandro Martinez
Man United agree deal for the ‘Butcher of Amsterdam’
(Photo by ANP via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Manchester United's rebuild is continuing at pace after new boss Erik ten Hag returned to his former club Ajax to secure the capture of Lisandro Martinez, the tough tackling defender known by fans of his former club as the “Butcher of Amsterdam.”

The deal for the 24-year-old is reported to be just shy of £47 million ($55 million) with a further £8.5 million ($10 million) in future performance-based add-ons also included in the deal. It is understood that United beat Premier League rivals Arsenal to his signing. 

Martinez is a known commodity for former Ajax boss Ten Hag, who has been tasked with reversing the club's recent dramatic downturn after both Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and Ralf Rangnick failed to impress last season in what was the club's worst campaign of the Premier League era. 

The seven-times capped Argentina international played 120 times for Ten Hag's Ajax team, winning two Dutch league titles during that time and established himself as one of the top young central defenders in Europe. 

Martinez is the third signing for Manchester United so far this summer, and is the latest figure with experience in Dutch football to have signed for the club early into Ten Hag's reign. 

He follows left-back Tyrell Malacia who joined from Feyenoord, as well as former Inter Milan, Spurs and Ajax playmaker Christian Eriksen, who joined on a free transfer following the expiration of his short-term deal with Brentford. 

United are also chasing the signature of another alumnus of Dutch football, Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona (and, yes, formerly of Ajax). 

In a brief statement, the club said they were “delighted” to agree the deal which they say will become official once medical checks are complete.

Martinez will compete with club captain Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof for a role in the center of Manchester United's defence. Despite standing just 5ft 9in tall, the left-sided player recorded more successful aerial duels that Maguire last season.

He is comfortable on the ball and has shown an eye for an impressive range of passing out from the back; something which has been lacking at Old Trafford in recent seasons - as well as the hard-nosed edge he vows to bring to club.

In a recent interview, Martinez summed up his influence on matches by saying: “I am called the carnicero - the Butcher - of Amsterdam. We Argentines do ­everything with passion and when I go out on the pitch I fight for every ball. If I have to step over dead bodies, I do it.

“I want to win every 50-50 situation because I know that I am fighting for food for every member of my family and for my friends. That is the feeling I have - and every Argentinian has. It is the kind of motivation I cannot explain.”

Top stories

RT Features

Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine?
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine? FEATURE
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004 FEATURE
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
All good vs all bad? Riaz Tayob, Researcher, South African Chapter of the Southern and Eastern African Trade Institute
0:00
29:0
CrossTalk: Ukraine fatigue?
0:00
24:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies