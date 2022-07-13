icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian ‘generational talent’ signs new NHL deal

Evgeni Malkin’s new contract means he is set to spend 20 years with the Pittsburgh Penguins
Malkin is staying at Pittsburgh. © AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar

The saga surrounding the NHL future of Evgeni Malkin has come to an end after it was announced that the Russian star has signed a new four-year deal worth a total $24.4 million to keep him at the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It had seemed that Malkin, 35, was destined for unrestricted free agency this summer with reports that he would leave Pittsburgh after 16 years as contract talks stalled.

But the Pens confirmed on Tuesday that the star center would be remaining with a team which he has helped to three Stanley Cup titles down the years.

“Evgeni is a generational talent who will be remembered as one of the greatest players in NHL history,” said Penguins general manager Ron Hextall.

“His hockey resume and individual accomplishments speak volumes about him as a player, and we are thrilled to watch him continue his remarkable legacy in Pittsburgh.”

Malkin was first drafted by the Pens back in 2004. His new deal means he is set to spend 20 years with the team where he has become a legend alongside Canadian greats Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang, who like the Russian are longtime stalwarts.

Letang recently agreed a new six-year deal with the team, while Crosby has already been tied to a contract running until the 2024-25 season.

Crosby is said to have been keen for the Pens to retain both Letang and Malkin as a core part of the team.

Nicknamed ‘Geno’, the Magnitogorsk-born Malkin is one of Russia’s biggest ever NHL stars and was the Hart Trophy winner for the league’s MVP in 2012.

He is a seven-time All-Star and three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pens in 2009, 2016 and 2017, also winning the Conn Smythe Trophy for Playoffs MVP in 2009.  

Malkin has a total 1,146 points in 981 games with Pittsburgh, which is third on the team’s all-time list behind Mario Lemieux and Crosby.

Representing Russia, Malkin has won World Championship gold with on two occasions.

