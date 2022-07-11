icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jul, 2022 09:10
HomeSport News

Djokovic suffers 4-year low despite Wimbledon triumph

The Serb dropped several spots in the updated ATP ratings on Monday
Djokovic suffers 4-year low despite Wimbledon triumph
Djokovic was a longtime world number one but has dropped down the ratings. © Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Novak Djokovic has slumped to number seven in the ATP world rankings – a four-year low for the Serb – despite being crowned Wimbledon champion on Sunday with his victory over Nick Kyrgios.

Djokovic won a seventh title at the All England Club but still dropped four places in the updated rankings, which were confirmed on Monday.

The slump follows the ATP’s decision to strip Wimbledon of its rankings points this year because of the tournament’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

That step deprived Djokovic of the 2,000 points which are usually awarded to Grand Slam champions, and the Serb now stands on 4,770 points in the men’s charts.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev maintained his position as world number one on 7,775 points, ahead of Germany’s Alexander Zverev, who trails by 925 points.

Rafael Nadal, who was forced to withdraw from the Wimbledon semifinals with injury, lies third.

Each of Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Rudd and Stefanos Tsitsipas have risen a spot and all find themselves ahead of Djokovic.

Tennis icon hammers US politicians over Djokovic ban READ MORE: Tennis icon hammers US politicians over Djokovic ban

Djokovic enjoyed a record 361 weeks as world number one before being overtaken by Medvedev at the end of February. Djokovic recaptured top spot again in March before relinquishing it in June.

The current seventh place is Djokovic’s lowest in four years since he dropped outside the world top 10 in the summer of 2018, after missing the second part of the previous season through injury.

Djokovic, 35, will be hit by another rankings blow later this year if, as expected, he is forced to miss the US Open in August because he is unvaccinated against Covid-19.

That will deprive Djokovic of the chance to defend the 1,200 points he earned as runner-up at last year’s event at Flushing Meadows.

Earlier this year, Djokovic’s vaccine stance ultimately deprived him of the chance to defend his title at the Australian Open, meaning more points were placed out of reach.  

Despite suffering a rankings headache, Djokovic was supportive of the ATP decision to strip Wimbledon of points, having criticized the ban on Russian and Belarusian players from appearing at the All England Club.

Elsewhere, fellow men’s 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios slipped five places in Monday’s ATP charts to world number 45 despite his career-best run at a Grand Slam.

Russian-born Rybakina triumphs at Wimbledon (VIDEO) READ MORE: Russian-born Rybakina triumphs at Wimbledon (VIDEO)

In the WTA female ratings, newly-crowned women’s Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina – who was born in Moscow but represents Kazakhstan – remains in 23rd spot in the world.

Beaten Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur of Tunisia fell three spots to number five. At the top of the pile, Polish star Iga Swiatek maintained a considerable lead of more than 4,000 points ahead of nearest challenger Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.    

The ATP and WTA effectively turned this year’s Wimbledon into an exhibition tournament because of its ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

Both tours suggested the decision was discriminatory and went against their agreements on player entry conditions.

Top stories

RT Features

The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Legitimacy crisis
0:00
26:4
Eye of the tiger? Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University
0:00
29:12
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies