UFC star calls out Rafael Nadal after latest win (VIDEO)

Rafael Fiziev says wants to find out who the most dominant sportsman named Rafael is

Rising UFC lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev says that he wants to throw down with his namesake Rafael Nadal after his sensational fifth round finish of another Rafael, the former champ Dos Anjos, in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

If the chips had fallen differently Spain's Nadal could be preparing on Sunday for his latest Grand Slam final but an abdominal injury suffered during Wimbledon ended his pursuit of a 23rd major crown, and handed Australian bad boy Nick Kyrgios an unobstructed path to the final.

But if Nadal's competitive fires remain aflame, Kyrgyzstani star Fiziev offered him a route into the Octagon to determine once and for all who can lay claim to the title of the 'best Rafael' in all of sports.

“Now I want to make a new challenge who is the best Rafa in the sport,” said Fiziev to UFC commentator Michael Bisping following his victory.

“Rafael Nadal, come here, come here.”

Fiziev's opportunistic callout came after a career-best performance against the highly-regarded former lightweight champion Dos Anjos.

He was entirely dominant through the first three rounds before Dos Anjos looked to mount a comeback in the fourth round as Fiziev's pace slowed by half a step.

RAFAEL FIZIEV JUST PUT RDA OUT IN ROUND FIVE #UFCVegas58pic.twitter.com/hW8hwiCsdT — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 10, 2022

Told you, I’m the best Rafael in UFC 😁 — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) July 10, 2022

However, Dos Anjos' comeback was stopped in its tracks early in the fifth when he connected with a flush left hook which toppled the Brazilian veteran to the canvas.

Referee Mark Smith called a halt to the fight moments later after a brief barrage on the ground. The end came just 18 seconds into the final round.

“I want to say now we know who is the best Rafael in the UFC,” Fiziev added after the fight. “Now we know. I look at the finish all rounds.

“Sean Shelby [UFC matchmaker], I believe you give me something nice. Give me someone in this top five, I’m ready.”

If Nadal can't be persuaded to take on the challenge, there are plenty of fighters in the UFC lightweight fold who would. Fiziev grabbed headlines in recent days after he attempted to position himself for a fight with the returning Conor McGregor, while Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier have also been suggested as candidates for the fighter currently in the midst of a six-fight win streak.

Whatever the identity of his next opponent, Fiziev's KO win against the always dangerous Dos Anjos guarantees him a big name foe in his next bout - and whether it be McGregor, Gaethje, Poirier (or even Nadal?), you can be sure that you'll hear this man's name mentioned in conversations about the top contenders at 155lbs going forward.