icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jul, 2022 11:07
HomeSport News

Putin wants Russian hockey to challenge NHL

The Russian president is known for his love of the sport
Putin wants Russian hockey to challenge NHL
Putin is a keen hockey player himself. © Nataliy Zemboska / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he would like to see ice hockey in his homeland offer more rivalry to the North American NHL, which has long been established at the sport’s elite league.

Russia boasts its own NHL equivalent in the form of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), which was founded in 2008 and predominantly features teams from Russia but also Belarus, Kazakhstan, and China.

Despite the growth of the KHL since its inception, Russia has continued to see the departure of its biggest-name players to the NHL.

Speaking to KHL president Alexei Morozov on Thursday, Putin expressed his hopes that the Russia-based league could continue to improve and give its North American counterpart a run for its money.

Russian hero appears in wheelchair at NHL victory parade READ MORE: Russian hero appears in wheelchair at NHL victory parade

“I would really like to see competition between North American hockey, European hockey, [and] let it be Russian hockey,” said Putin.  

“It seems to me it really has become more interesting than it was before the KHL was created.”

Putin has spoken of his role as a key initiator in the founding of the KHL in 2008, and reiterated that he had a personal interest in seeing it flourish.

“I want to wish you success. You know that I came up with the KHL, so I’m interested in you succeeding,” said the Russian leader.

Last season, a quartet of Russian stars lined up in the NHL Stanley Cup Finals as the Colorado Avalanche – featuring Valeri Nichushkin – defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning, whose roster includes Nikita Kucherov, Mikhail Sergachev, and Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Elsewhere, the likes of longtime Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburg Penguins, and New York Rangers duo Igor Shesterkin and Artemi Panarin are also big NHL names.   

Given Russia’s status as an important source of hockey talent, the sport has seen particular discussion about how it might be affected by the tense relations between Russia and the West.

Ahead of this week’s NHL draft, it was suggested that Russian youngsters might be less appealing to North American teams, although in the end three Russians were selected in the first round.

Russian trio picked in first round of NFL draft READ MORE: Russian trio picked in first round of NFL draft

Elsewhere, it was claimed that some NHL teams harbored fears that Russian players might not return from post-season breaks back in their homeland.

However, that notion was dismissed by Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan, who said he was confident that the likes of Ovechkin and others would return.

In the KHL, part of the fallout from the Ukraine conflict has been that Helsinki-based team Jokerit and Latvian club Dinamo Riga have both pulled out of the league for the 2022/23 season.

The hockey authorities in Latvia, Finland and Sweden have all said they will ban any of their players from the national team if they choose to play in the KHL.

At a diplomatic level, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto told the Italian media that he would no longer considering playing hockey with Putin, after the pair were seen taking to the ice together back in 2012.

The Kremlin responded by saying that would be no great loss for Putin, who has no shortage of partners to make up teams whenever he plays.

READ MORE: Kremlin comments after European leader vows no more hockey with Putin

Top stories

RT Features

Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Russia-West split
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies