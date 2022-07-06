icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jul, 2022 18:18
HomeSport News

Hockey player defends signing for Russian team despite national ban

Janis Kalnins has agreed terms with KHL club Amur Khabarovsk and will likely no longer represent Latvia as a consequence
Hockey player defends signing for Russian team despite national ban
Janis Kalnins played for Latvia at the Beijing Olympics. © Matt Slocum / Pool / Getty Images

Latvian goaltender Janis Kalnins is set to be banned from his country's national ice hockey team after signing a contract with Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) club Amur Khabarovsk, and has stated that he made the decision for his family's sake in the twilight of his career.

Amur announced its agreement with 30-year-old Kalnins on Wednesday, with the player accepting that it was an "unpopular decision" to Latvian media but one that was made realistically as he might not have long to spare at the top level.

"It was the best option for my family and for my life after hockey," Kalnins explained to Sportacentrs.

"I am a grown man and I am aware of the reaction that people can have and how the media will twist it. We each live our lives and make decisions that are best for ourselves and our family."

Kalnins' bold move comes amid a controversy surrounding compatriot Miks Indrasis, who reportedly signed a one-year contract with Spartak Moscow.

Upon news of the transfer, the secretary general of the Latvian Ice Hockey Federation, Roberts Pluzejs, suggested that the forward would no longer be invited to the national team.

Foreign hockey stars face threats after new Russian contracts READ MORE: Foreign hockey stars face threats after new Russian contracts

This week, however, Indrasis took to social media and wrote that the information published by Spartak Moscow about him joining the club "is not true".

"I have no valid contract with this club!" the player claimed.

"Quite the opposite – I have an existing contract with another team. Spartak is unhappy with my refusal to play in Russia, so this is their behavior!"

The Latvian parliament handed down a ban in April that prevents Latvian teams such as Dinamo Riga from competing in the KHL and which said that individuals who sign deals for clubs in Russia will not be allowed to play for the national team. 

Indrasis stressed that he is a "Latvian patriot" whose "attitude to my country has always been expressed in the [sports arena], wearing the shirt in nine consecutive World Championships!”

Reacting to Indrasis' claims, Spartak have suggested the matter will be settled by their legal team as they say they have a valid contract with the player which was "signed in accordance with the regulations and registered with the KHL Central Information Bureau".

"All KHL contracts are recognized by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and must be executed. The question of the current contract between Spartak and Miks Indrasis will be decided in the legal field, and not in the public space," they insisted in a statement.

Hockey veteran denies Russian move after backlash in homeland READ MORE: Hockey veteran denies Russian move after backlash in homeland

"If the player decides not to fulfill the terms of the contract, he must pay compensation to the club in accordance with the KHL regulations," Spartak added.

Spending the end of last season at EHC Biel in Switzerland, Indrasis has previously played for other Russian teams including Dynamo Moscow, Vityaz, and Admiral Vladivostok.

As for Kalnins, he has played for Dinamo Riga in the KHL but also spent time in Finland and Sweden, where his last club and reigning SHL champions Vaxjo Lakers are based.

Due to his move to Russia, an appearance at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing could be the last time Kalnins represents his country.

Along with Latvia, the hockey authorities in Sweden and Finland have also said players who choose to appear in Russia will not be considered for national team duty. 

Top stories

RT Features

Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass
'Russian-speakers will be second-class citizens unless they give up their language': A view on Ukraine's future from Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
No faith in politics? Hussein Solomon, Senior Professor, Department of Political Science, University of the Free State
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies