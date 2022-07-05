McGregor taunts Khabib after Hall of Fame induction

The Irishman used the occasion to take a shot at his former UFC foe

Notorious Irishman Conor McGregor has fired an alcohol-themed social media shot at former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov after the Russian former lightweight champion was inducted into the UFC’s Hall of Fame.

Khabib was honored for his undefeated career at a ceremony at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last week, achieving HOF status alongside teammate and friend Daniel Cormier.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the Russian former UFC lightweight king revealed that the highlight of his career had been his fourth-round submission victory over McGregor in the same Las Vegas venue as the awards.

“Biggest fight in MMA history. I’m very happy I win this fight. I can lose any of my fights. But no way this fight,” said the Dagestani of the bitter grudge match with McGregor which ended with Khabib vaulting the cage and sparking a mass brawl with members of the Irishman’s team.

Rarely one to miss the chance of a potshot, McGregor took to social media on Tuesday to ridicule the Hall of Fame ceremony, sharing a mock image of himself superimposed on that of Khabib.

A large logo of McGregor’s ‘Proper Twelve’ whiskey brand was added, while the former two-weight UFC champ brandished two bottles of alcohol.

“Proper Twelve, proud maker of the UFC HOF show! Call me the HOFF,” McGregor wrote in the caption.

The Irishman added that he was “looking forward” to his own Hall of Fame induction, claiming he was a “shoe in [sic]” for the accolade. He also issued a goading message of his brawl with members of Khabib’s team in the Octagon after their fight.

McGregor has been accused of being particularly disrespectful towards Khabib in the past by using alcohol to taunt the devout Muslim.

McGregor waved a glass of whiskey in Khabib’s direction at a New York press conference in the build-up to their UFC 229 showdown, labeling the Russian a “backwards c**t” when he declined the offer of a drink.

‘The Eagle’ went on to demolish McGregor in what was his first title defense, although the bad blood has simmered ever since.

Khabib, 33, later defeated Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje before retiring with an unblemished 29-0 record following the death of his father and mentor Abdulmanap with complications stemming from a Covid-19 infection.

The defeat to Khabib was one of three losses in McGregor’s last four Octagon outings, including back-to-back defeats to Poirier.

The Irishman, 33, is slowly stepping up his preparations for a comeback following a horrific leg break in his last defeat to Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

UFC boss Dana White has signaled McGregor could return later in 2022 or in early 2023, with recently stripped lightweight champion Charles Oliveira saying he would be keen to welcome him back in a lucrative payday for the Brazilian against the UFC’s cash cow.

Sidelined from action, McGregor’s social media output continues to mix insults directed at his rivals with training footage and flashy displays of his wealth.