Ronaldo demands Man United exit – media

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Man United to allow him to leave the club, per reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's second spell at Manchester United could be set for a premature end amid reports that the Portuguese superstar has asked the club to let him leave if a suitable offer arrives.

Ronaldo rejoined the Red Devils in a haze of fanfare late last summer but despite finishing as the club's top goalscorer with 24 strikes in 38 appearances it was a hugely disappointing season at Old Trafford both former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the man who ultimately replaced him in an interim role, Ralf Rangnick, unable to sustain any serious challenge towards the summit of the Premier League.

And with the multiple-time Ballon d'Or winner set to turn 38 midway through next season, The Times reports that he has informed the club of his desire to leave - with Man United's failure to qualify for the Champions League thought to be central to Ronaldo's decision.

Ronaldo is one of the most celebrated players in Champions League history, having played in the tournament for 19 consecutive seasons dating back to his arrival in Manchester in 2003.

He has scored an incredible 140 goals and added a further 42 assists in just 183 games in European club football's showpiece competition. He has never played in the Europa League, the competition that United's sixth place finish in the Premier League qualified them for.

Ronaldo remains under contract at Old Trafford for one further season (with the option of another) but it is thought that his legendary status within the football club should assure his exit if he communicates as such to Man United hierarchy.

The Times also report that Ronaldo has told advisors that he expects to be capable of playing at the highest level of the sport for a further three or four seasons.

Both Bayern Munich and Chelsea are understood to have expressed an interest in Ronaldo in recent weeks, though the German side are thought to be awaiting the sale of Robert Lewandowski before pursuing his replacement.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met with Ronaldo's representative's last month where it is thought that preliminary discussions about the player's future were held.

Manchester United's new boss Erik ten Hag had previously told the media of his excitement to work alongside Ronaldo, despite suggestions in the media that he would be ineffective in the Dutchman's pressing system.

But judging by these reports, we may never find out.