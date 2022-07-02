Teen queen Gauff dumped out of Wimbledon (VIDEO)

Coco Gauff was eliminated from Wimbledon by U.S. compatriot Amanda Anisimova

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff's Wimbledon is over after the 18-year-old was unceremoniously eliminated at the hands of U.S. compatriot Amanda Anisimova during Saturday's action on Center Court.

Gauff, who was a losing finalist in the recent French Open, ultimately qualified for the fourth round with ease, even after she surrendered a 4-1 lead in the first set tiebreak to lose the opening set.

However Anisimova, 20, rallied in the second and third set to complete at 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 6-1 victory to continue her run of reaching at least the fourth round of every Grand Slam so far this year.

Another win will guarantee her her first quarter-final appearance at a major since her breakthrough at the 2019 French Open at which she reached the semi-finals aged just 17.

20th seed Anisimova will be confident ahead of her fourth round clash with France's Harmony Tan (who defeated Serena Williams earlier in the competition) on Monday with a place in last eight up for grabs.

For 11th seed Gauff, it was the first time that she has failed to make the fourth round at Wimbledon in her young career.

“This is the most special day of my career. It's just a huge privilege to play on this court playing Coco,” Anisimova said afterwards.

“She's an amazing player, got to the final of a Grand Slam so I wanted to soak up the moment. Winning is so special, especially in front of a full crowd.

“The worst thing for a tennis player is to lose 7-6 in the first set. I had the same experience in the French Open, but it's important to bounce back and give everything you have.

“Although it was extremely exhausting, I pushed through and was so happy to get the win.”

AMANDA ANISIMOVA IS INTO THE LAST 16 OF WIMBLEDON😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/B355k7mFTi — theo #1inLondon #1inNewYork (@divinesabalenka) July 2, 2022

Anisimova, though, made a nervy start to what was her debut match at Wimbledon's famous Center Court, evidenced by her 26 unforced errors in the first set.

She lost the first three games of the match, but then won four games in a row to take the lead in the first set before losing out in the tiebreaker.

Anisimova then began to show her dominance in the second, at one point breaking Gauff's serve to love before once again blitzing her in the deciding third set.

Sterner challenges will surely await her, but Anisimova was clearly happy with what she saw as a great occasion not just for her but for United States tennis.

“There are so many American players doing well and I'm proud of my country and how we have been doing,” she said. “It was really exciting to have an all-American clash on this court so it was really special.”