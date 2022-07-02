Russian ice hockey star detained

Ivan Fedotov is also reported to have become unwell at a military registration center in St. Petersburg

Ivan Fedotov, goaltender for the Russian national side and NHL team the Philadelphia Flyers, was detained in St. Petersburg on Friday for allegedly avoiding military duties - while reports also indicate that the 25-year-old became unwell at a military enlistment office and required transportation to a nearby hospital.

Finnish-born Fedotov, who signed a contract with the Flyers in May, was detained following a training session at the Ice Palace in St. Petersburg, according to Match TV, after officials attempted to locate the player at the request of the military prosecutor's office.

It is understood he has been suspected of attempting to evade military service. Under article 328 of Russia's Criminal Code, Fedotov could potentially face up to two years in prison.

Fedotov's contract with former team CSKA Moscow ended on May 1, and he signed a deal with the American team shortly after. CSKA has close ties to the Russian armed services, and its members are considered to be members of the Russian military.

His contract with the NHL side is reported to be worth as much as $1.1million.

Earlier reports had indicated that authorities were searching for Fedotov at various locations within the city.

The @NHLFlyers released a brief statement regarding the Fedotov situation in Russia:"We're aware of the reports and are investigating the situation. We have no further comment at this time," said Flyers President of Hockey Operations Chuck Fletcher. — Anthony SanFilippo (@AntSanPhilly) July 1, 2022

“We're aware of the reports and are investigating the situation. We have no further comment at this time,” Flyers President of Hockey Operations Chuck Fletcher said in a brief statement posted to social media.

It was further reported by Sportrbc.ru that Fedotov began feeling unwell while in custody and was transported from the military enlistment office in an ambulance to a local infectious diseases hospital.

“The ambulance was called for him,” Fontanka quoted an unnamed source as saying. “[It] took the hockey player to one of the city hospitals.”

There have been no further updates as to the player's condition, or regarding his detention.

Fedotov was the goaltender for the Russian team at the recent Olympic Games in Beijing where he helped Team ROC win a silver medal. He also helped lead his CSKA Moscow team to a Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) championship last season before opting to continue his career in the United States.

He was also named last season on a three-man shortlist for the best goalie in the KHL.