Flawless Djokovic cruises into Wimbledon third round

The Serb made short work of Thanasi Kokkinakis on Wednesday

A near-perfect Novak Djokovic continued his pursuit of a fourth straight Wimbledon crown by disposing of Thanasi Kokkinakis in three sets in the second round on Wednesday.

After suffering some scares against Kwon Soon-woo in his first outing at SW19 this summer, Djokovic was in much more ruthless form this time round as he thrashed Australian Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in just two hours on Centre Court.

Speaking after the victory, Djokovic said he was "very happy" with his performance.

"I made him work for every point, [and brought] a lot of variety to my game. It was tough to toss the ball in the wind, but I’m very pleased.

"I’m pleased with how I’ve raised my level in two days," Djokovic added.

Now through to the third round, the 35-year-old world number three will meet countryman Miomir Kecmanovic next at Wimbledon.

With Djokovic appearing resigned to missing the US Open due to Covid protocols there and his unvaccinated status, Wimbledon represents his only realistic chance of winning a Grand Slam in 2022 after claiming all but the Flushing Meadows event last year.

Generational rival Rafael Nadal has already succeeded him as the Australian Open and French Open king in recent months, and therefore pulled ahead of Djokovic in all-time Grand Slam wins on 22.

Trailing on 20 overall, Djokovic can at least tie Pete Sampras on seven Wimbledon triumphs if going all the way in London and would then be just one major title behind Roger Federer at the grass court tournament.