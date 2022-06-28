icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jun, 2022 14:42
HomeSport News

Aussie agitator brands Wimbledon official ‘snitch’ in epic meltdown

Nick Kyrgios clashed with a line judge and raged at members of the crowd in London
Aussie agitator brands Wimbledon official ‘snitch’ in epic meltdown
Nick Kyrgios went on the rampage again. © Adam Davy / PA Images via Getty Images

Australian hothead Nick Kyrgios delivered a series of outbursts at Wimbledon on Tuesday as he targeted a line judge and members of the crowd while launching a ball out of the stands during his first-round match with Britain’s Paul Jubb.

Notorious for his on-court meltdowns, Kyrgios lived up to his reputation during an ill-tempered contest with world number 219 Jubb. 

Inside the first set, Kyrios ranted to the umpire and branded the female line judge a “snitch” who had “no fans” after the officials had engaged in a discussion. 

Kyrgios also hammered a ball way over the stands on Court Three in a fit of frustration, earning himself a ball abuse warning as he dropped the first set 3-6.

RT
Kyrgios fired a ball out of the stands at one stage. © Twitter

The Aussie, 27, got himself back on track by taking the next two sets 6-1 7-5, only to lose the fourth on a tiebreak to send the match to a decider, which Kyrgios clinched 7-5 against his spirited opponent. 

Kyrgios’ antics frequently punctuated the match as he fumed about members of the crowd for supposedly talking between points.

“They [the fans] have no right to do that, why is it still happening? You should remove them from the crowd. Booing is acceptable at Wimbledon?” Kyrgios ranted at umpire Marija Cicak.

“You have to tell them [to stop]. They're spectators. They don't have any right to do that. They're spectators who spend money to come watch us play. They should be removed.

“I don't go up to their face in their 9-5 and start clapping when they're scanning s**t at a supermarket. They have no right to do that so why does it keep happening?” 

Wimbledon is ‘weird’ without Russians, says Aussie rival
Read more
Wimbledon is ‘weird’ without Russians, says Aussie rival

The former Wimbledon quarterfinalist was also heard referring to racism, although it was unclear if he meant the current crowd or was referring back to an incident in Germany earlier this month when he accused fans in the crowd of racial slurs.

“So pure disrespect from a spectator to an athlete is acceptable at Wimbledon?” the world number 40 was quoted as saying.

“But you don’t accept a hat with two logos? Where’s the line? That’s acceptable, racism is acceptable so when does it stop? So where’s the line?

“If they were booing between his first and second serves or making racial slurs at him, I would say the same thing.”

Kyrgios has been tipped as among the world’s most dangerous players on grass when in full form, but has frequently allowed his temper to get the better of him on court.

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Oh, those Russians!? Evgeny Primakov, Head of the Rossotrudnichestvo
0:00
29:31
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: End game?
0:00
26:21
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies