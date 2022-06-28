Rising UFC star reveals touching gesture to Khabib’s late father

Umar Nurmagomedov shared the news after his latest win in the UFC Octagon

Surging UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov has revealed that he welcomed the birth of a son just two days before his latest Octagon outing. The newborn was named in honor of the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov – respected MMA coach and father of UFC lightweight legend Khabib.

The unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov impressed again on Saturday night in Las Vegas as he earned a dominant decision victory over America’s Nate Maness.

The win was Nurmagomedov’s third under the UFC banner and extended his overall professional ledger to 15-0.

After the bout, Dagestani star Nurmagomedov revealed the birth of his son just one day before the weigh-in.

“I remember Khabib had the same situation. Only his child was born the day before the fight, and mine the day before the weigh-in,” said the bantamweight contender.

Nurmagomedov added that the youngster had been named in honor of his uncle Abdulmanap, the legendary trainer who passed away at the age of 57 in July 2020 after complications stemming from a Covid-19 infection.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov nurtured his son Khabib into an undefeated UFC lightweight champion who was among the most dominant forces the sport has ever seen.

Among his stable of fighters was also his nephew Umar and the likes of current UFC lightweight title contender Islam Makhachev.

Since Abdulmanap’s passing, the retired Khabib has taken on his coaching mantle and was again in his cousin Umar’s corner to oversee his victory at the weekend alongside respected trainer Javier Mendez.

Umar Nurmagomedov’s win over Maness has elevated him into 15th spot in the updated UFC bantamweight rankings, which are topped by American-Jamaican champion Aljamain Sterling.

“Step by step,” said Nurmagomedov as he reacted to the news of his rising status.

Step by step pic.twitter.com/G7Q5KJrGqj — Umar Nurmagomedov (@UNmgdv) June 28, 2022

Speaking to Michael Bisping inside the cage at the UFC Apex on Saturday, Nurmagomedov had vowed he was “ready” for a title shot.

“One day, I’m going to become champion,” said the up-and-coming Russian star.