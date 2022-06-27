Son of ex-Barcelona star Larsson quits Russian club

Jordan Larsson is now effectively a free agent

A string of clubs have reportedly approached Jordan Larsson after the son of Celtic, Sweden and FC Barcelona legend Henrik had his Spartak Moscow contract terminated by mutual agreement.

The Russian Premier League giants confirmed the development on Monday evening, and thanked the 25-year-old for his part in a second-place finish in the championship two seasons ago plus his contribution to a triumph in the Russian Cup.

Larsson played 83 matches for Spartak while scoring 27 goals across a near three-year run that began when joining from IFK Norrkoping in August 2019.

The seven-cap international for Sweden had been on loan at AIK in his homeland at the end of last season, after taking advantage of a special FIFA regulation created in relation to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

This allowed foreign players based in Russia to unilaterally suspend their contracts until the end of the season and head elsewhere, or cancel their arrangements altogether by mutual consent.

FIFA extended that ruling last week so that it covers the 2022/23 season. Ahead of the new Russian Premier League campaign, Larsson and Spartak have now decided to part ways.

In the hours before Spartak's announcement, transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano reported on Twitter that Larsson's contract had been terminated.

"Larsson has already received some approaches as it's an opportunity now on [a] free transfer," the Italian noted.

Fans of Celtic have been put on alert by the development, and news sites covering the Glasgow giants were quick to remember when Larsson told RT that the club "will always have a special place in my heart".

"I think for me personally if I would ever have the chance to play there then I would like to establish myself even more, [and] make my own name before I would play there," he added of the potential move he also dubbed a "dream".

Meanwhile, Russian football officials have been critical of the FIFA ruling which allows foreign players based in the country to unilaterally suspend their contracts, calling the decision discriminatory and arguing it sets a dangerous precedent against contractual obligations.

The Russian Football Union (RFU) and Russian Premier League have said they may seek to take legal action against FIFA.