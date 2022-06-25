Roma boss Mourinho plotting Ronaldo reunion – media

Jose Mourinho is trying to tempt Cristiano Ronaldo back to Serie A, according to reports

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is attempting to take advantage of Cristiano Ronaldo's frustrations at Manchester United by securing a deal to return the Portuguese superstar to Italian football, according to reports.

Ronaldo has one year remaining on his deal at Old Trafford (with an option of another if it is mutually agreed) but is said to have grown frustrated with the club's inactivity in the transfer market following the installation of Dutch boss Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils' new manager.

United have been linked to a galaxy of football stars including the likes of Ajax winger Antony and Barcelona's creative playmaker Frenkie de Jong - but the revolution at the club has gotten off to a slow start under the new regime.

And per a report from Italy's Retesport, the apparent reluctance to seal some top level deals has left Ronaldo a forlorn figure and could hasten his exit from the club for a second time.

The outlet claims that former Roma defender Fabio Petruzzi, who still maintains closes ties with the club, has been informed by the club's hierarchy that they are investigating if Ronaldo could be tempted to resume his partnership with Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese duo previously spent three years working alongside one another when they overlapped at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.

It has also been reported this week that Bayern Munich investigated the possibility of signing Ronaldo to replace their outgoing marksman Robert Lewandowski but ultimately decided that a deal would be too difficult to conclude.

Several of Europe's big guns, though, have taken notice of increasing whispers that Ronaldo is seeking an exit strategy from Manchester United - particularly given their failure to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Ronaldo, who turns 38 in February, is understood to crave one more Champions League crown before he ultimately decides to hang up his boots.

The multiple-time Ballon d'Or winner had previously spoken of his excitement at the appointment of Ten Hag following the disastrous spells of interim boss Ralf Rangnick and the man he replaced, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“What I know about (ten Hag) is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach. But we need to give him time,” Ronaldo said to the official Manchester United website after Ten Hag was confirmed as boss.

“Things need to change the way he wants. I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best.”

It wasn't always plain sailing between Ronaldo and Mourinho at Real Madrid after Ronaldo noted several years ago his displeasure with Mourinho's defensive style of play.

However, the relationship was a mutually beneficial one: they combined for a La Liga title, a Copa Del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup during their time in the Spanish capital.