icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jun, 2022 11:08
HomeSport News

Stanley Cup champs still in the hunt after dramatic late goal

Tampa Bay Lightning remain in contention for a third straight Stanley Cup
Stanley Cup champs still in the hunt after dramatic late goal
(Photo By Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images) © Getty Images

This Tampa Bay Lightning team has shown a resilience in recent seasons and it was again apparent on Friday night when they triumphed in a hard fought 3-2 victory on the road to spoil the Colorado Avalanche's party in game five of the series.

Ondrej Palat scored the decisive goal with just over six minutes remaining on the clock, while Russian goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy formed something of an impenetrable barrier in front of his net, securing 35 saves in front of a Colorado crowd who before the game stood on the brink of what would be their first Stanley Cup in more than two decades.

Another of the Lightning's Russian stars, Nikita Kuchero, also got on the scoresheet as did Jan Rutta, while Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar each scored for Colorado. 

The win ensures that the Stanley Cup goes to game six and comes after a controversial fourth game won by the Avalanche in spite of suggestions that they may have had too many men on the ice for the winning score.

Somewhat ironically, a too many men on the ice penalty was called on Colorado in Friday night's game.

The late win again showed the Lightning's never-say-die attitude which proved immensely productive this year, after coming back from a 3-2 losing position against Toronto in round one. They also rebounded from a 2-0 deficit in the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Rangers.

But if Jon Cooper's team are to win a third straight title it would complete a remarkable turnaround, and make them the first team since the 1940's to win the Stanley Cup despite being 3-1 down in the series.

The omens are good: Cooper's team are 3-0 this season in potential elimination games.

The mental fortitude you have to have to play in the environment they just played in, there’s a reason these guys have a couple rings on their fingers,” Cooper said afterwards of his team.

We’ve been here. Have we been down 3-1? No,” he added.

But we’ve been in these situations where we know the feeling of being in an elimination game.”

The drama will continue in Tampa on Sunday night where the Lightning will be looking to level the best of seven series and take it to a deciding final game.

Top stories

RT Features

How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: An absence of trust
0:00
27:20
CrossTalk: Irreversible split
0:00
28:6
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies