icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jun, 2022 17:45
HomeSport News

Joshua-Usyk rematch announced

The heavyweight greats will face off for a second time on August 20
Joshua-Usyk rematch announced
© Julian Finney/Getty Images © Getty Images

Oleksandr Usyk is set to defend his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles for the first time against Anthony Joshua on August 20 in Jeddah, with their rematch confirmed by Matchroom Boxing on Sunday evening.

Usyk took the belts from Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last September, in a one-sided unanimous decision masterclass.

With Joshua exercising his rematch clause, their second meeting has taken some time to confirm partly due to complications that have arisen as a result of Russia's military operation in Usyk's homeland Ukraine.

Yet it had been rumored in recent weeks that the final details of a second meeting were being hashed out, and the card named Rage on the Red Sea was finally revealed on social media by Matchroom with two months to spare.

Though Tyson Fury retired after beating Dillian Whyte via a sixth round knockout at Wembley Stadium in April, the WBC and The Ring champion could be tempted out of retirement to face the winner.

The potential mega fight would see the first ever undisputed heavyweight king crowned, but Fury has this weekend named his price as "500 million pounds" ($611 million) to lace up gloves again which provides a roadblock as things stand. 

Top stories

RT Features

'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Monsoon of crises? Ahilan Kadirgamar, political economist & senior lecturer at the University of Jaffna
0:00
28:16
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Walk back?
0:00
28:1
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies