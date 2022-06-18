icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jun, 2022 16:15
HomeSport News

French football boss warns of matchday deaths if violence isn't curbed

Vincent Labrune doesn't want Ligue 1 to be known as the 'War League'
French football boss warns of matchday deaths if violence isn't curbed
© Jean Catuffe/Getty Images © Getty Images

The head of the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), Vincent Labrune, has predicted fan deaths in the French domestic game if clubs don't "get criminals out of stadiums" and violence at matches continues.

France's recent 2021-2022 season was plagued by trouble from beginning to end, with Saint Etienne supporters storming the pitch and throwing smoke bombs when their side were relegated from Ligue 1 in the most recent incident of trouble in late May. 

In an interview with L'Equipe published on Saturday, Labrune lamented how it was a "miracle" that no-one had been killed in the confusion, and added: "I don't want to know about a death in a stadium as president."

Labrune conceded that the recently-finished campaign in France was "disastrous on and off the pitch", and stressed that Ligue 1 wants to be known as the "Development League" and not the "War League".

France hit by fresh shame (VIDEO) READ MORE: France hit by fresh shame (VIDEO)

"I appeal to all of you, to your responsibility. You have to be brave and put these criminals where they belong, not in stadiums," he said to the country's clubs. 

Labrune warned that French football has to "change gears very strongly", vowing that while his organization is going to take its own responsibility, clubs "must also take theirs and be aware that they must help us, as well as the public authorities".

"It bothers me when I hear the ANS (national association of supporters) say that there are good and bad supporters, good and bad ultras," Labrune confessed.

"No, there are supporters and ultras. I really like the positive fervor of the ultras, but today there are criminals in our enclosures. We have to get them out of stadiums," he demanded.

Liverpool boss slams disgraceful French politican over UCL final remarks READ MORE: Liverpool boss slams disgraceful French politican over UCL final remarks

A day before the Saint Etienne incident, France came under further scrutiny when chaos occurred in the Saint Denis region of the French capital Paris before and after the Champions League final.

As fans were left waiting up to two hours to enter the Stade de France and see the delayed final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, amid reports of some punters rushing the gate, local police were filmed administering tear gas on some of those, including families, who had valid tickets.

At full time, there were then accounts of armed and organized gangs mugging matchgoers which has led to calls for investigations by both the victors Madrid and their opponents Liverpool, who were incensed by French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera blaming "30,000-40,000" of their number for arriving without means of entering the stadium legally.

Top stories

RT Features

'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Walk back?
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Global recession
0:00
26:48
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies