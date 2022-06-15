Tyson Fury teases terms for ring return (VIDEO)

The Gypsy King says he will return to the ring but only for the right price

In news that won't come as much of a surprise to anyone who tracks combat sports 'retirements', WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has indicated that his short-lived hiatus from the sport could be set to end if he is offered a large enough paycheck.

Fury, 33, said that he was stepping away from prizefighting following his knockout win against Dillian Whyte in front of a sold-out Wembley crowd in April, but many figures in the sport doubted the legitimacy of Fury's declaration, particularly given that he was lined up for a money-spinning unification match with the winner of the upcoming rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

And the undefeated star promised that some big things are in the pipeline once he steps back in the ring.

“We have some very exciting news coming. I think the world has been waiting for a plan of action,” Fury said in a video published by Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions.

“Last week we had a nice Italian down in London and a long conversation about lots of stuff.

“I will be back in the ring 100 per cent, just like in the movie when Jerry Maguire shouted 'Show Me The Money!

“If anyone can show me the money then it's Frank Warren, I call him the Magic Man and we are going to make some big, big things happen.”

"When this middleweight knocks out this bodybuilder again... there's gonna be one man to sort this circus out!" Tyson Fury discusses a potential fight with the winner of Usyk v Joshua but warns there will be a cost.

The exact circumstances of Fury's comeback remain a mystery but media reports state that a December date with the Joshua-Usyk winner in Saudi Arabia is being considered.

The two other standout heavyweights are set to fight for a second time on August 20 with the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts on the line.

And Fury added that he expects 'middleweight' Usyk to defeat his British rival once again in a couple of months time.

“When this middleweight knocks out this bodybuilder there will only be one man to sort this absolute circus out,” said Fury.

“What I would say to the people who want this fight to happen is: you better have a big check book.

“Because to bring the big GK out of retirement to redeem this country - yet again - it's going to cost.

“I am a prize fighter and I do fight for prizes but it is going to cost if you want me to do a mission on this middleweight and show what a real heavyweight does to them.

“And that will be expensive, they will need deep pockets and then we can talk.

“But NOT before the Usyk vs Joshua fight happens first, because it is pointless before.”

Fury also discussed exhibition fights and stated he would take them if it means fans can see the World heavyweight champion fight again.

Fury also stated that he would like some extra stipulations in his contract - including a way around the rising fuel costs which are costing motorists a pretty penny at the pump.

“And if Frank does do a deal with the Saudis then hopefully he can get me free fuel for life because I am spending a fortune on petrol and diesel everyday.

“Me and Frank has something spectacular coming but it does not involve Usyk or Joshua, at this moment.

“I will make a decision on all this but I have only just fought three months ago. I would not be expected to fight until October, November, December, anyway.”

Fury had been linked to an exhibition fight with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, though that potential bout was deemed impossible until the expiration of Ngannou's UFC deal later this year.

However, Fury's comeback plans - along with a potential unification fight in December - appear to have scuppered talks of a cross-code fight with the high profile MMA star for now.

When probed by UK breakfast TV about his interest in an exhibition fight, Fury said: “The difference is you're not there to win or lose, you're there to enjoy, have a good time and put on a show for the fans.

“You can fight old timers, famous people - whoever you want. So I'm looking at fighting Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno - whoever. The Rock, Dwayne Johnson! That would be fantastic.”