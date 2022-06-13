icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jun, 2022 14:15
ESPN duo apologize for mocking clip of boxer who died

Timothy Bradley and Joe Tessitore had to apologize on-air for their gaffe
Joe Tessitore (L) and Tim Bradley (C) apologized. © Mikey Williams / Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Two lead ESPN boxing broadcasters, Timothy Bradley and Joe Tessitore, laughed about the viral video of South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi before apologizing on-air upon learning that the fighter had died following his ill-fated bout.

Ex-two weight champion Bradley brought up the video after Tessitore mentioned how Alexis Angulo made his way to the neutral corner, and then opponent Edgar Berlanga's corner, as Berlanga beat him to a unanimous decision victory at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater on Saturday. 

"I’ve seen worse," claimed Bradley during the fourth round of the bout.

"There’s a video circulating right now where a guy actually knocked another guy out of the ring. He got back in the ring and the other guy actually started boxing a ghost in the corner," he further explained of Buthelezi's bout against Siphesihle Mntungwa earlier this month. 

As commentator Tessitore laughed, Bradley added: "I’m serious. He was boxing somebody in the corner when the ref said ‘box.’ I’m telling you."

At the start of the sixth round between Angulo and Berlanga, though, Bradley sheepishly apologized. 

"I want to take the time out right now and apologize for that last statement that I made about that guy that was actually punching someone in the corner," Bradley began again.

"He actually passed away a few days ago. I had no clue that he passed away, and I just want to give my utmost apologies to his family and to his loved ones."

Tessitore defended himself by saying he was "unaware" of the clip Bradley brought up, before then acknowledging Buthelezi’s tragic death aged 24.

Claiming to have received abuse following his rival's passing, Mntungwa says he is on the verge of suicide while coming to grips with the incident.

"I came under heavy criticism and insults on social media platforms when Simiso was hospitalized; it has taken another level now that he has passed away," he told local channel Sowetan LIVE at the weekend.

"I just can’t take it anymore. One thing is left for me – I am going to kill myself," he worryingly went on.

"Even my neighbors have posted very ugly messages about me on social media," Mntungwa also said, claiming to be "no longer safe"

"I did not kill Simiso," he protested. "We may have been involved in a boxing fight but it was not a matter of life and death.

"All I wanted was to win the title, which maybe was going to help change my life and that of my family. It is sad and very painful, but I did not go in that boxing with an intention to kill him," he concluded.

