Top Bundesliga footballer arrested for alleged teenager rape

The incident allegedly occurred on the Spanish holiday island of Ibiza

A Bundesliga player was one of two German nationals arrested by police on the Spanish island of Ibiza on suspicion of raping a local teenager.

The unnamed footballer was held with a man of the same age after an 18-year-old woman told detectives she was sexually assaulted at a villa in San Jose just a short drive from the island's airport.

The villa is understood to be near to Cova Santa, a popular ancient natural cave that has a large restaurant, lounge garden and nightclub where shows and concerts are regularly organized during the summer and high season.

"Two German nationals have been arrested after a woman told police she had been sexually assaulted in Ibiza. An investigation is ongoing," confirmed a spokesman for the Civil Guard.

According to reports, the men were held on Wednesday with the alleged victim admitted to hospital after the incident which allegedly occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

At present, it is unclear whether the accused have appeared in an initial court hearing before an investigating judge.

If so, the hearing behind closed doors would have taken place to decide whether the men must be remanded in custody or released on bail pending an ongoing criminal inquiry.

"One of the two men is a footballer who plays in the Bundesliga," said a well-placed source.

Thus far, however, German newspapers are yet to pick up on news of the arrest that has been reported by their regional counterparts in Ibiza.

When The Mirror in the UK tried to contact them for comment on Saturday morning, court officials in the local area could not be reached.