icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jun, 2022 09:26
HomeSport News

Mass brawl as Russians help NHL champs to brink of finals (VIDEO)

Fists flew after the Tampa Bay Lightning moved 3-2 ahead in their series with the New York Rangers
Mass brawl as Russians help NHL champs to brink of finals (VIDEO)
© AP Photo / Adam Hunger

Two-time defending champions the Tampa Bay Lightning are on the brink of the Stanley Cup Final after recording a third straight win over the New York Rangers in a game which was capped by a mass brawl.  

For the first time in this year’s Eastern Conference Final, the home team did not prevail as the Lightning earned a 3-1 win at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night to move 3-2 ahead in the series.

The visitors crucially got the go-ahead goal from Ondrej Palat after he turned in a shot from Russian defenseman Mikhail Sergachev late in the third period.

The assist was the second point of the game for Sergachev, who struck in the second period to level the score after the Rangers had taken the lead through Ryan Lindgren.

The 3-1 scoreline was rounded out by an empty net goal from Brandon Hagel inside the final minute, with winger Nikita Kucherov assisting.

Tampa’s Russian goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves while compatriot and opposite number Igor Shesterkin – a candidate for NHL MVP and Vezina Trophy for goalie of the season – finished with the same number for the Rangers but saw his team slip to a third successive loss.

The game was capped by unruly scenes as a mass brawl erupted involving practically all the players on the ice after Kucherov sent a shot goalward at the buzzer.

Notable scraps saw Bolts captain Steven Stamkos and Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere drop the gloves and go at it, with each being penalized with fighting majors on the scoresheet. 

Tampa Bay’s Erik Cernak and Rangers center Ryan Strome received two minutes each for roughing, while New York defenseman Adam Fox was sanctioned for slashing.

When the dust had settled, the Rangers found themselves on the brink for the third time in this season’s playoffs, having previously dug themselves out of a hole when 3-2 down against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes.

This time, however, they will be forced to do so against two-time reigning champions the Lightning, who have rallied to recapture their form and momentum.

Game 6 takes place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa on Saturday, where the home team will be looking to book a shot at a third straight Stanley Cup title.

The winners of the series will meet the Colorado Avalanche, after they swept the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 in their Conference Final match-up.

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: Bitter divorce
0:00
25:9
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: The closing window
0:00
27:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies