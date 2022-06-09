‘Horrifying’ UFC knockout causes concern (VIDEO)

Underdog fighter Zhang Mingyang scored a sensational knockout against rival Tuco Tokkos

A UFC-sponsored event in Singapore hosted one of the most vicious knockouts of the year so far on Wednesday night when underdog fighter Zhang Mingyang defied the odds to score a sensational finish of the heavily-favored Tuco Tokkos.

Ahead of the UFC's fight card in Singapore on Saturday night which is headlined by a must-watch light heavyweight title clash between champion Glover Teixeira and surging contender Jiri Prochazka, the organization has been whetting the appetites of fight fans with some preview attractions - not least of which was the 'Road to UFC' event which took place on Wednesday.

And anyone who was in attendance certainly won't forget this one in a while.

Chinese fighter Zhang Mingyang was the heavy underdog going into his fight with the UK's Tokkos but defied the odds when he toppled Tokkos with a right hook - and followed up with a series of additional strikes to the already unconscious fighter.

The barrage of strikes left Tokkos prone on the canvas for an extended period - even after Mingyang had his name read aloud as the victor of the fight.

He was treated in the cage by medics before being transported to the backstage area, where reports from the arena say he was in a heavily disoriented state.

Absolutely horrifying knockout by Zhang Mingyang over -675 favorite Tuco Tokkos to open #RoadToUFC. He was down for a very, very long time. Scary. pic.twitter.com/pA1aeA24fP — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) June 9, 2022

According to US reporter Mike Bohn, the knockout was a "horrifying" one.

Others online were critical of the referee for not preventing what they saw as unnecessary additional strikes on the ground.

Maybe Herb Dean could actually save Tokkos. Horrible refereeing. — Jorge (@Nojikoski_) June 9, 2022

You should give fines for people who hit unconscious bodies — No. (@whocaresforthi5) June 9, 2022

This is what I can’t stand in the UFC, yeah the ref should’ve stepped in sooner but when the mf is knocked out and not moving at all, you know he’s knocked out, but these mfs keep hitting them anyway. That’s ridiculous. — Brett (@btcfive) June 9, 2022

“You should give fines for people who hit unconscious bodies,” suggested one fan.

Another said that mixed martial arts needs to act to phase out instances of fighters pummeling opponents on the canvas when the fight is essentially already over.

“This is what I can’t stand in the UFC, yeah the ref should’ve stepped in sooner but when the mf is knocked out and not moving at all, you know he’s knocked out, but these mfs keep hitting them anyway. That’s ridiculous,” they wrote.