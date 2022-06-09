icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jun, 2022 09:43
HomeSport News

Football club fires coaches for ‘different view’ on Russia conflict

The team said ‘those who have a different opinion’ are not welcome
Football club fires coaches for ‘different view’ on Russia conflict

Ukrainian football club FC Kryvbas has sacked two coaches for apparently having dissenting views on the conflict with Russia.

The club, which hails from the central Ukrainian city of Krivoy Rog and plays in the country’s second tier, announced on its website that youth team manager Vitaliy Vitsenets and assistant Stanislav Dyachenko would be leaving.

“FC Kryvbas has a clear and unambiguous pro-Ukrainian position. Ukraine is a sovereign independent state. Russia is the aggressor,” read the message, before aiming various insults at the Russian army and President Vladimir Putin.

“A different view of what is happening is unacceptable for the club, there is simply no other position for Kryvbas. The club will not turn a blind eye or excuse anyone.

“We are convinced that those who have a different opinion have no place in the Kryvbas family.

“With this in mind, FC Kryvbas decided to stop cooperation with the coach of the U-19 Academy Vitaliy Vitsenets and his assistant Stanislav Dyachenko.”

Vitsenets is a former Ukraine youth international who spent part of his club career at Shakhtar Donetsk, and only took over his coaching role at Kryvbas last year.

Ukrainian football has shown little tolerance for those not willing to speak out against the Russian military campaign.

That has been most evident with the country’s record international appearance-maker, Anatoliy Tymoshchuk.

Ukraine legend punished for ‘remaining silent & working for club of the aggressor’ READ MORE: Ukraine legend punished for ‘remaining silent & working for club of the aggressor’

A former Champions League winner at Bayern Munich, Tymoshchuk has been assistant coach at Russian giants Zenit St. Petersburg since 2017 – a club where he had two spells as a player.

After remaining in his role at Zenit following the outbreak of the conflict, the 46-year-old was accused by the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) of “remaining silent and working for the club of aggressor” and was subsequently stripped of his coaching badges and all titles in his homeland.  

Elsewhere, TV pundit Viktor Leonenko was removed from his role on a Ukrainian channel after saying Russian athletes should not be criticized if they refuse to comment on the conflict.

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: The closing window
0:00
27:29
Pretexts & subtexts? Foad Izadi, Professor of Political Communications at the University of Tehran
0:00
31:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies