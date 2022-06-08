icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jun, 2022 13:34
HomeSport News

How the Saudis sparked ‘golf civil war’

Has the Saudi-backed LIV tour uprooted golf's traditional infrastructure?
How the Saudis sparked ‘golf civil war’
© Charlie Crowhurst / LIV Golf / Getty Images

Something of a civil war has been brewing in the world of golf following the introduction of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series to rival the PGA Tour, amid accusations that the money-spinning series which has poached several top players is just the latest high-profile example of sportswashing. 

Several questions remain, though, as to how impactful the new series will be, if it can co-exist with the PGA Tour – or if it will dilute the game by separating a host of the world's top players.

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: The closing window
0:00
27:29
Pretexts & subtexts? Foad Izadi, Professor of Political Communications at the University of Tehran
0:00
31:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies