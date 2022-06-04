Top seed Swiatek storms to French Open title

Iga Swiatek made light work of Coco Gauff in Saturday's French Open final

Polish star Iga Swiatek, 21, underscored her status as the French Open top seed after she blitzed US rival Coco Gauff in Saturday's final at Roland Garros.

Swiatek surged to victory in two sets against the 18-year-old Gauff (6-1, 6-3) to register what was her 35th successive win - a winning streak which equals the longest run of victories on the WTA tour this century. This one took her just over 68 minutes to achieve.

Swiatek, who also won the French Open in 2020, took advantage of a less-than-impressive start by a nervy Gauff and never looked close to surrendering momentum throughout the match.

Incredibly, Swiatek has now won 54 of the past 56 sets she has played, while also extending her streak of victories in finals to nine, a record of excellence which is reflected in her rankings score being nearly twice as much as her closest rival.

Gauff, meanwhile, will surely see more Grand Slam finals in her career but was left to reflect on an error-strewn performance which saw her deliver 23 unforced errors and three double faults.

Had she win, Gauff would have been the youngest Grand Slam champion since Russia's Maria Sharapova triumphed at Wimbledon in 2004.

“First I want to congratulate you [Coco Gauff] because you are doing an amazing job. You are progressing all the time. You will find it and you will be there I am pretty sure of that,” said Swiatek afterwards.

“I want to thank my team, you guys, I mean, oh my god, without you I wouldn't be here, I'm sure of that. I'm glad every piece has come together and we can do this. We deserve to be here. Thanks for your full support all the time no matter what.

“Also to my Dad, I wouldn't be here without him so I have to thank him for everything. Everyone who is in my box, thank you all.

“Two years ago winning this title was something amazing that I wouldn't have expected ever. This time I worked hard to get here.

“Thank you all the fans for coming, all the Polish flags I can see over there. It's good to have you and lean on you in my toughest moments. It's always a great atmosphere here and I always have extra motivation every time I come here.

“I also wanted to say something to Ukraine, to stay strong, because the war is still there. Since it started I hoping when I do the next [tournament] the situation will be better but I will still have hope.

“Thank you guys and see you next year.”

And judging by her recent form, we might just be congratulating her on another French Open win this time next year.