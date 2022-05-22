icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 May, 2022 16:41
HomeSport News

Player throws water bottle at NHL rival during live TV interview (VIDEO)

Nazem Kadri was targeted by an opponent while discussing a game on live television
Player throws water bottle at NHL rival during live TV interview (VIDEO)
Twitter / @BR_OpenIce © Twitter

Nazem Kadri, the Canadian center who plays for NHL outfit Colorado Avalanche, won't soon forget his television interview which took place on Saturday following his side's second round series win against the St. Louis Blues after a disgruntled opponent threw a water bottle at him live on television.

Blues' starting goalie Jordan Binnington was forced to withdraw from the game in the first period after picking up an injury after a nasty collision with Kadri - and Binnington made it clear who he blames for his exit from the game, and perhaps the series, during Kadri's post-game interview.

Just tried to poke the puck free, I think their weakside defenseman hit me and that’s what caused the collision. So, I hope he’s alright," said Kadri, before his attention was drawn by some commotion off screen.

I’m not sure if [Binnington] just threw a water bottle at me or not but, I mean, not much I can do, man,” he added to NHL on TNT.

It was later confirmed by various sources that it was indeed Binnington who threw the projectile at Kadri. 

Kadri has a reputation as being one of the league's more aggressive players. He was suspended for eight games last season for an illegal check to opposing player Justin Faulk’s head - and Blues coach Craig Berube made clear after the game who he blamed for his goalie's injury.

“Look at Kadri’s reputation. That’s all I got to say,” he said.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, by contrast, said that the offending challenge was “a legal play.”

Kadri later further explained the incident, saying that Blues player Calle Rosen was to blame for the injury after pushing him in the direction of Binnington.

I just see a loose puck,” he said.

I was kind of just sitting behind him and just tried to poke it with my stick. And I think their defenseman kind of collided with me and pushed me into him. So, you know, had that not been the case, I don’t think I would have hit him at all. It’s a loose puck. I’m just trying to bang it in.”

Colorado won the game 5-2 but the Blues will have a change to even the series in Monday's Game 4. 

Top stories

RT Features

Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass FEATURE
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Bearing a cross? Nandan Unnikrishnan, Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi
0:00
29:16
CrossTalk: Self-inflicted damage
0:00
25:23
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies