icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 May, 2022 13:27
HomeSport News

Ukrainian tennis player criticizes Wimbledon points stripping

Alexandr Dolgopolov sarcastically congratulated the WTA and ATP for their announcements on Friday
Ukrainian tennis player criticizes Wimbledon points stripping
© Photo by XINLI/Getty Images © Getty Images

Retired Ukrainian tennis player Alexandr Dolgopolov has blasted his former sport's men's and women's tennis tours, the ATP and WTA, for deciding to strip Wimbledon of its ranking points.

The ATP and WTA made separate announcements revealing their moves on Friday night, which come as a response to the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) banning Russian players in connection with Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

The two bodies feel that the ban is discriminatory and against their core principles. But in a Twitter tirade reacting to the development, former world number 13 Dolgopolov lashed out at them for a "very poor decision" and for backing Russian "propaganda".

ATP punishes Wimbledon for Russian ban READ MORE: ATP punishes Wimbledon for Russian ban

Sharing Wimbledon's statement on its point stripping, Dolgopolov said there was a "reason" why the SW19 grand slam is "probably the most known tennis competition".

"Points or no points, there are [some] things [that are] way bigger than tennis and in these hard times, Wimbledon is on the right side and will stay with its perfect reputation. As for the rest, it’s their choice," Dolgopolov added.

Sharing a screenshot of what appears to be an ATP tour press conference transcript and someone explaining why it disagrees with the ban, Dolgopolov tagged the ATP and said: "Once our fellow tennis players [tried] to say politics [should] not [be] in sports".

Wimbledon chiefs react to points stripping READ MORE: Wimbledon chiefs react to points stripping

"Explain to me how you are saying [that] banning the athletes is actually fuel for Russian propaganda. That just showed you took a political stance and made a political conclusion based on your beliefs," Dolgopolov scoffed.

With the AELTC confirming that it is "considering" its options in a nod to potential legal action against the ATP and WTA, Wimbledon is still set to go ahead without ranking points as things stand on June 27.

Top stories

RT Features

With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Self-inflicted damage
0:00
25:23
CrossTalk: Europe at war?
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies