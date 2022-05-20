Russian wrestler punches rival in shocking scenes (VIDEO)

Atsamaz Tebloev landed a hammer blow on his foe at the end of their contest

Russian wrestler Atsamaz Tebloev may be kicked out of a competition after flooring an opponent with a punch at the end of their match.

Tebloev took on Mongolian Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur in a 125kgs meeting at the Poddubny International Wrestling League tournament in Moscow on Thursday.

As the pair stood up grappling and trying to gain an advantage on the other, Tebloev suddenly unleashed a combination of blows on his foe and connected with just one – a huge left – which was enough to floor Munkhtur.

To Match TV, Russian Wrestling Federation president Mikhail Mamiashvili confirmed that the body will consider "harsh penalties" for the 22-year-old.

"I am fully aware of all this. It's shameful. We are trying to eradicate this in the most radical way," Mamiashvili said.

"With regard to the athlete and the territory he represents, the most stringent measures will be taken. We will deal with this situation in the most thorough way and with the toughest attitude."

"Today I met with the President of the Mongolian Wrestling Federation," Mamiashvili went on.

"We are very grateful to the Mongolian delegation. Athletes, despite all the restrictions, are present, they are adequately represented, [and] among them there are finalists. It is unfortunate that this situation left such an unpleasant aftertaste," he concluded, before revealing that Munkhtur is well enough to compete in the final on Friday night.

As footage of the incident spread online, fans debated whether the youngster was out of line in the comments section to one clip entitled: "Hard hand fighting or did he cross a line here?"

"Sorry, nope. That’s not hand fighting. That’s hand throwing. That was not wrestling," said one.

"You’d actually ask that question. I’m concerned for your knowledge of the sport," the poster of the clip was also told.

"I can’t believe that the question was even asked. If you’ve ever wrestled before you should know that was a punch," came a similar criticism.

"That’s not hard hands, he is throwing haymakers," was another observation.

"Maybe he was just trying to be a friend and help remove a mosquito that had landed on his face?" was a more light-hearted observation.

"You gotta let 'em wrestle through it here, ref," demanded a separate joker.