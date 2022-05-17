 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 May, 2022 17:55
Canadian hockey star carjacked at gunpoint

The Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner was robbed after coming out of a movie theater
© Richard Lautens / Toronto Star via Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs right winger Mitch Marner was robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint in a parking lot on Monday night and had his vehicle stolen.

The 25-year-old's week started in the worst possible fashion after the Maple Leafs had been knocked out of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Saturday.

Coming out of a movie theater with a friend, Marner was approached by three suspects wearing masks – one with a knife and two with guns – when getting to his car and was told by the men that they wanted his Range Rover.

"Go ahead and take it," Marner allegedly told them, according to the Toronto Sun.

The Maple Leafs confirmed the incident on Tuesday via Twitter, saying that Marner was "the unfortunate victim of a carjacking in Etobicoke on Monday evening."

"He was unharmed in the incident and the Club and Mitch are thankful for Toronto Police Services' support," they added.

"Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Toronto Polices Services. TPS has asked that neither Mitch or the Club comment any further on the details of the incident as this is an ongoing investigation," the statement finished.

Toronto police had already detailed the event on their own social media account and described it without naming Marner as the victim. 

The Sun's report stressed that the suspects did not point their guns directly at the heads of Marner and his friend, and merely wanted his vehicle.

According to an unnamed person who was at the scene, Marner is "doing all right" after the attack.

With the three suspects still at large, though, no arrests have been made thus far.

