 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 May, 2022 13:58
HomeSport News

UFC cornerman explains ‘dirty Brazilians’ remark

Tony Kelley was lambasted online for comments he made to his fighter during a recent event
UFC cornerman explains ‘dirty Brazilians’ remark
The comments came as Andrea Lee (L) took on Viviane Araujo. © Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

UFC cornerman Tony Kelley says that he doesn't see any issue with comments he was heard saying to his fighter Andrea Lee during last weekend's event in Las Vegas in which he referred to opponent Viviane Araujo as a “dirty f**king Brazilian.”

Kelley, who is also an active fighter on the UFC's bantamweight roster, drew scorn online after he was overheard on the broadcast telling his fighter in between rounds: “That’s what they’re gonna do. They’re dirty f**king Brazilians. They’re going to f**king cheat like that.”

The comments were quickly countered by a host of fighters and fans on social media, with Brazilian fighters Cris Cyborg and Gilbert Burns both expressing criticism while welterweight contender Belal Muhammad labelled Kelley a 'racist'. 

However, addressing the criticism in a social media post of his own, Kelley rejected the accusations and proclaimed himself to be the latest victim of the so-called 'cancel culture' and that he was referring to an alleged eye-poke as being dirty – though he fails to explain why he singled out Brazilians as a whole.

Cancel Culture is real,” Kelley wrote online. “What I said was real and in the heat of battle, and in no way had any type of racist connotations meant…but if that’s the way you take it, [I don’t give a f***]. So many people quick to say racist..that s***’s getting so old. My reference was to a dirty eye poke.”

“Ok that corner work was terrible. Lee keeps dating racists,” wrote Belal Muhammad online.

“Tony do you even fight bro?” added Gilbert Burns, while Adrian Yanez – who is due to fight Kelley next month was also critical of his upcoming opponent's comments.

“Not a good look,” wrote the Mexican-American bantamweight.

Either way, Kelley's cornering didn't have the desired effect as Andrea Lee was defeated by Araujo via unanimous decision.

Top stories

RT Features

How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: NATO losing
0:00
26:7
Fault lines about front lines? Emanuel Pietrobon, Italian author & political consultant
0:00
30:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies