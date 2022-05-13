 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 May, 2022 12:20
HomeSport News

Fans divided after Ronaldo snubbed by Premier League

The 37-year-old has been overlooked for the Player of the Season award
Fans divided after Ronaldo snubbed by Premier League
© Simon Stacpoole / Offside via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has been overlooked for the Premier League's Player of the Season award despite bagging the most Player of the Month gongs this campaign.

The Manchester United legend returned to the club and the English top flight last summer from Juventus, and has had a fairly successful personal campaign that has yielded a return of 18 goals in 30 appearances.

Yet despite being named the Player of the Month on two occasions in 2021/2021, which is more than any of his rivals, Ronaldo has not made the shortlist to be recognized as the Player of the Season occupied by the likes of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min.

The omission immediately sparked debate on social media.

"This man scored 18 goals and gave three assists aged 37 and yet...," began one fan.

"Yeah, some deluded ones will [ask] where did the goals go," it was accepted, in relation to United's poor current sixth placed position. "[But] it is Player of the Season not Team of the Season." 

"Robbed," claimed another CR7 enthusiast, as a separate party was more elaborate.

"Cristiano Ronaldo won the most Player of the Month awards, has won his team the most points in the league, but doesn't get nominated for Player of the Season. Make it make sense," she demanded.

"The monthly awards are voted for by fans online, that's why," it was also pointed out.

"Feeling for him. He doesn't have PR like [Lionel] Messi," lamented a tortured soul, though it must be noted that the now-Paris Saint Germain forward was also rejected for Ligue 1's Player of the Year accolade too.

Those less sympathetic to Ronaldo's plight asked questions such as: "He's been one of the worst players this season, why should he be voted?"

"He's the most overrated player of all time," another critic barked.

"In September: Salah deserved [it]. In April: [Gabriel] Jesus deserved [it]," a naysayer observed regarding Ronaldo's two Player of the Month award haul, with a hat trick against lowly Norwich being enough to pip five-goal star Jesus this time round deried.

Regardless, Ronaldo now has six Premier League Player of the Month awards across his career which puts him level with retired great Steven Gerrard and trailing only Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane, who have seven each on the all-time list.

Ronaldo celebrated the achievement on Twitter and said he was "as happy to win today as I was in my early days".

"The hunger for victory and achievements never fades away," he insisted.

READ MORE: Messi wins 11th league title via wonder goal

With just one game of the Premier League season remaining for United, Ronaldo can try to finish with a 20-goal term to his name against Crystal Palace on May 22. 

Top stories

RT Features

How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on EU: Laugh or cry?
0:00
25:11
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Standoff
0:00
24:47
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies