 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 May, 2022 13:30
HomeSport News

Ex-NBA star shot dead

Adreian Payne was killed at his home in Orlando, according to reports
Ex-NBA star shot dead
Adreian Payne (R) was killed in Orlando. © Bilgin S. Sasmaz / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Ex-NBA power forward Adreian Payne has been shot and killed in Orlando, as confirmed by local authorities in Florida.

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies revealed how the shooting occurred after 1 am on Monday night, with the gunman later identified as 29-year-old Lawrence Dority.

Dority stayed at the scene before respondents transported him to the Sherrif's Office headquarters to be interviewed by homicide detectives.

Dority was arrested on a First Degree Murder warrant and then taken to Orange County Jail with his motive for allegedly shooting Payne still unknown. 

According to reports, the murder occurred at Payne's home in Orlando. 

As news spread of the killing, the basketball world paid homage to Payne, who was a first round, 15th overall draft pick for the Atlanta Hawks in 2014.

"I'm in shock at the tragic news of Adreian Payne's death," said Tom Izzo, who coached Payne while he was playing for the Michigan State Spartans before advancing to the pro ranks.

"Our prayers are with his family, teammates and loved ones," Izzo added in a statement. "Adreian was loved by his teammates and coaches, who respected his development as a player and a person.

"He came to Michigan State with a ton of raw talent and put in the work to reach his goal of becoming an NBA player," Izzo stressed, saying that his fellow Spartans players and fans would remember Payne for his "kind heart" no better demonstrated than when supporting eight-year-old Lacey Holsworth through neuroblastoma, which eventually claimed her life in 2014.

Payne was honored by his former Michigan State teammate Draymond Green, who wrote 'Long Live 5' on his sneakers as the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game Four to take a 3-1 lead in the NBA Western Conference semi-finals.

Furthermore, Green said that he and his wife will honor Payne by donating $100,000 but didn't have the mental capacity to field questions after his team's 101-98 win over the Grizzlies.  

After being a standout player across four seasons with the Spartans, where he won the Big Ten Conference Championship twice, Payne was drafted by the Hawks where he spent one of four NBA seasons.

Arrest made after hockey youngster stabbed to death in Moscow READ MORE: Arrest made after hockey youngster stabbed to death in Moscow

Payne played most of his top-level basketball with the Minnesota Timberwolves where he enjoyed three terms before a 2017-18 stint with the Orlando Magic.

Following this, Payne featured internationally in Greece, France, Lithuania, Turkey and China before his untimely passing.

Top stories

RT Features

'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Worse than war? Andy Mok, Senior Research Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
30:7
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Victory Day ‘22
0:00
25:54
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies