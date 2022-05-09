Russian boxing star faces ‘difficult’ task to secure Canelo purse

Sanctions have complicated Dmitry Bivol receiving his purse after defeating Canelo Alvarez

Dmitry Bivol might be on top of the world after becoming just the second man to defeat all-time great Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas last Saturday night - but the undefeated Russian boxer isn't quite sure when his bank account will reflect his career-defining win.

Bivol, 31, won a razor-thin decision against multiple-weight world champion Canelo in what was the latest defence of his WBA (Super) light-heavyweight title. Media reports have indicated that the Russian was awarded with his highest payday to date of around $5 million, even if that is a sum which pales in comparison to the reported $53 million that Canelo earned in the 12-round fight.

But sanctions placed on Russia by the international community in the wake of the country's military campaign in Ukraine has led to several issues as it related to the international transfer of funds - and this means that Bivol remains unsure as to when his winnings will arrive.

“I think it's very difficult,” said Bivol in an interview with TASS in the days after his win.

“I haven't faced this challenge yet because it hasn't arrived yet.

“We will still think about how to do it. We didn't think ahead because the situation is changing rapidly.”

Bivol added that he has charged members of his team with navigating the financial mire in which he finds himself.

“I didn't even think about it and said to my manager: 'Vadim [Kornilov], come on, this will be your headache.'”

As for how he sees that sum eventually being spent, Bivol was in a humorous mood.

“Probably, I will buy three cars,” he laughed. “No, I'm joking, of course, I haven't thought about it yet, but I'll find a use for it.”

And he could well inflate his bank account even further if Canelo gets his wish and arranges a rematch with his Russian rival.

“Of course I [want a rematch],” the Mexican icon said after the fight. “This doesn't end like this.”

Bivol, for his part, said that he was more than open to the idea of a sequel.

“A rematch? No problem. Let's talk about a rematch,” he said in the aftermath of the bout.

“I took this fight because I just wanted the opportunity and I appreciate the opportunity. I am ready for the rematch, I just want to make sure I win and am treated like a champion now.”