Khabib snipes back at UFC foe after ‘p***y’ jibe

The rivalry is still simmering even after the Russian legend retired from competition

Khabib Nurmagomedov has clapped back at former UFC rival Tony Ferguson after he claimed the retired Russian icon was “still running” from him.

Khabib and lightweight foe Ferguson were famously slated to fight each other five times down the years, with the bout falling through on each occasion before ‘The Eagle’ called time on his undefeated career after choking out Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020.

After going unbeaten for eight years, Ferguson has since lost his last three fights – including a shot at the interim lightweight title against Gaethje in May 2020 in a match-up originally scheduled to be against Khabib.

‘El Cucuy’ suffered defeat in subsequent contests with current lightweight ruler Charles Oliveira and the dangerous Beneil Dariush.

Ferguson, 38, is preparing to make his comeback this weekend after almost a year outside the Octagon when he meets heavy-handed former title contender Michael Chandler at UFC 274 in Phoenix.

But ahead of that contest, Ferguson couldn’t resist a barb at Khabib as he spoke to the Russian’s friend and former teammate Daniel Cormier.

“I’m going to be real, the last couple of fights I didn’t prepare like I should have,” Ferguson told Cormier when asked about his run of losses.

“I didn’t take the opportunities I wanted to. I'm not going to say on purpose, but I want to be real. There was enough film out there for Khabib to take a fight and the p***y’s still running,” added Ferguson, before claiming “I have nothing against him, I have respect for everybody.”

Cormier asked if the fights which fell through with Khabib meant Ferguson was “hanging onto an interaction that never happened” and may have impacted his losing streak – to which the American responded by claiming Cormier and fellow UFC pundit Joe Rogan would “talk so much s**t” about him.

Ferguson then revived his favorite nickname for Khabib, sniping: “Tiramisu Tuesday still exists, [Khabib’s] still fat…”

Appearing disgruntled, Ferguson asserted that his full focus was on Chandler. “Come Saturday night I’m not worried about anybody else besides going in there and getting my hand raised in victory,” vowed the former interim title holder.

Khabib dismissed Ferguson’s comments in a reply to an Instagram post by Cormier of the interaction.

“Last three years, Tony has not won a single round in the UFC. leave me alone and focus on yourself stupid guy,” scorned the Dagstani star.

Ferguson has not held back ahead of his return to action, not only sending barbs at Khabib but also taking aim at UFC boss Dana White and accusing him of acting “like a drug dealer” in an ongoing row about fighter pay.

“I think we’re underpaid, personally, I’m going to be real,” Ferguson said at a media day this week.

“I’m not going to say too much. Dana said something the other day, it’s on my phone, I think it’s from MMA Fighting actually reposted it talking about how boxers being overpaid.

“I asked Dana to box, he said f**k no. I’m like why? I want to go play baseball, I want to go do other pro sports. I’m an athlete. I grew up doing different pro sports at a very high level…

“I want to go do all these couple things but then I have this guy right here acting like a f**king drug dealer, telling me I can’t go do this s**t. I want to go make more money for my family.”

Ferguson meets former Bellator champion Chandler on a main card at the Footprint Center in Arizona which is headlined by the lightweight title showdown between Oliveira and Gaethje.

The co-main event sees Rose Namajunas defend her women’s strawweight belt in a rematch with Carla Esparza.