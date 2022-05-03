Turkish football fans in astonishing celebrations after 38-year first (VIDEO)

Trabzonspor's seventh title win was wildly commemorated

Trabzonspor fans in Turkey are the talk of football Twitter after scenes of them celebrating a Super Lig title win at the weekend went viral.

A 2-2 draw against Antalyaspor on Saturday meant that the Black Sea outfit went nine points clear of rivals Fenerbache with three games to spare.

As Trabzonspor boast the better head-to-head record, however, they were able to celebrate their seventh Super Lig championship in club history and a first since 1984 after winning five in a row from the 1975-1976 season onwards.

In typical fashion as the inhabitants of a country known for its passionate support, Trabzonspor lived up to expectations by putting on wild party scenes that have gone viral with one clip already seen eight million times.

The party began in the Medical Park Stadium at full time as supporters invaded the pitch to swarm ex-Napoli star Marek Hamsik and fireworks were let off.

🌊 Bitiş düdüğüyle beraber yaşanan coşku! Trabzonspor'da taraftarlar ve futbolcular şampiyonluğu kutluyor! #SporTotoSüperLigpic.twitter.com/812VDdNh2X — beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) April 30, 2022

🥳 Marek Hamsik ve Trabzonsporlu taraftarlar kol kola! #SporTotoSüperLigpic.twitter.com/mqxomiBek2 — beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) April 30, 2022

🎇 Bitiş düdüğüyle birlikte, Şenol Güneş Spor Kompleksi dışında havai fişeklerle kutlama! #SporTotoSüperLigpic.twitter.com/lZKghlIAG8 — beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) April 30, 2022

After on the streets of their city Trabzon, though, what can only be described as a mass rave ensued.

As thousands of fans gathered together and waved their phones in unison with their lights turned on, horns bellowed and an MC excited the crowd even further as it sang along to local dance hits.

With lasers also blaring and some sitting on lamposts to get a better view of the action led by a DJ on a specially-built stage, many were left asking if this was a music festival on the level of Creamfields or merely football fans celebrating a triumph.

We support Trabzonspor and this frankly incredible title winning rave now. pic.twitter.com/gHH7uAtdvj — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) May 2, 2022

"Giving this happiness to masses of people is such a great feeling," remarked Hamsik, who was also celebrating a career first national title.

"As a child of this city, we are so happy," said Trabzonspor captain Ugurcan Cakir, as if the ecstasy weren't already obvious.

Given the club are still on for the double while leading the cup semi-finals against Kayserispor 1-0 on aggregate, expect more pandemonium if Abdullah Avci's men manage to pull off eternal glory a few weeks from now on May 26 where they could face either Sivasspor or Alanyaspor.