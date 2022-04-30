 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Apr, 2022 16:19
HomeSport News

F1 team to probe offensive tweets sent to Lewis Hamilton

McLaren are investigating offensive social media messages aimed at the multiple-time world champion
F1 team to probe offensive tweets sent to Lewis Hamilton
Photo by Clay Cross ATPImages/Getty Images © Getty Images

Formula 1 constructor McLaren have launched an investigation into a series of offensive messages which were allegedly sent to world champion driver Lewis Hamilton by a team employee. 

The various messages are understood to have been sent from private Twitter and Facebook accounts which have since been deleted, according to a report by UK tabloid The Sun, and referenced Hamilton at various points throughout his career in motorsport.

What a f***ing w*****" he truly is! Couldn't stand seeing someone do well!” one tweet read which was posted after Hamilton was forced to complete a 10-day isolation period after testing positive for Covid-19.

The unidentified person, who has reportedly been employed by McLaren, also referred to Hamilton as a “f***ing p****” after the seven-time world champion was referenced by the official Formula 1 twitter account.

Another offensive message after Hamilton was knighted in the United Kingdom read: “Oh f*** off! For having the fastest car on the grid. What a w*****.”

The person also appeared to revel in Hamilton's misfortune when he was disqualified from qualification from the Brazilian Grand Prix in November. 

F***ing get in!!! F*** off you p***,” they wrote. 

The series of message were brought to the attention of the McLaren team on Friday, who subsequently indicated that they intend to fully investigate the matter.

A statement issued by them read: “We consider these comments to be completely at odds with our values and culture at McLaren.

We take the matter extremely seriously and are investigating it as a priority.

Hamilton debuted for McLaren in Formula 1 in 2007 and won his first world title just a year later before moving to Mercedes in 2013 - the team at which he has won a further six world titles.

Hamilton requires one more world title to move in front of the legendary Michael Schumacher for the most championships in the history of the sport. 

Top stories

RT Features

How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion
How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion FEATURE
'Earliest total genocide of WWII': How the massacre in Gudovac became a step into terror
'Earliest total genocide of WWII': How the massacre in Gudovac became a step into terror FEATURE
'Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan': How Islamabad's stance shapes the region
'Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan': How Islamabad's stance shapes the region FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: West’s war on Russia
0:00
24:9
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Dual realities
0:00
25:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies