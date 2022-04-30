 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Apr, 2022 14:28
HomeSport News

UEFA boss bemoans Russian football sanctions

UEFA head Aleksander Ceferin says that Russian footballers are being unfairly sanctioned due to the military operation in Ukraine
UEFA boss bemoans Russian football sanctions
Photo by Kristian Skeie - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images © Getty Images

The president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, says that the nature of the sanctions being imposed on both Russian and Belarusian football is regrettable given that the footballers in questions bear no responsibility towards the military situation in Ukraine. 

Figures within both UEFA and FIFA imposed a ban on the Russian national team and clubs in days after the onset of the military campaign in late February, with the sanctions effectively suspending Russia from this year's World Cup in Qatar. 

Russian clubs, such as Spartak Moscow, were also removed from European club competition due to the sanctions. 

UEFA bosses are expected to meet next week to further discuss the sanctions imposed on Russian football, with an extension of the ban being reported in the media as likely. 

But Ceferin, the man who leads UEFA, the governing body of European football, has stated that he feels the nature of the unilateral suspensions are unfair on the individuals who are impacted most: the players themselves.

“Russian and Belarusian football players should not be subject to sanctions because they are not responsible for the conflict, Ceferin said, as reported by rsport

“That is why UEFA would like to show goodwill and demonstrate in practice that the sanctions are not moderate in relation to athletes and people. 

“UEFA's suspension from Russian and Belarusian football clubs may be removed in the near future. UEFA will soon decide whether Russian clubs will be able to play in European competition.

The ban on Russian football mirrors similar measures imposed by a wide range of federations across numerous different sports. 

Wimbledon, the grass court tennis Grand Slam which begins this summer, has barred players from Russia and Belarus from competing at the All England Club - meaning that the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka will be prohibited from playing at one of the sport's showpiece events.

Belarus tennis officials have condemned the move and have threatened legal action against organizers as numerous other figures within the sport, such as Novak Djokovic, have spoken out against the perceived discrimination. 

Ceferin's comments, though, may suggest that sports administrators are considering softening the array of sanctions imposed on sport in Russia. 

Critics of the ban on Russian football have suggested that the restrictions could set Russian football back by years if they are unable to generate proceeds from European competitions. 

It has also been claimed that if the restrictions continue indefinitely it could lead to a mass exodus of players from Russian football. Several players have already left their clubs in Russia following the announcement of restrictions - with foreign players based in the country permitted to unilaterally cancel their contracts to move abroad. 

Top stories

RT Features

How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion
How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion FEATURE
'Earliest total genocide of WWII': How the massacre in Gudovac became a step into terror
'Earliest total genocide of WWII': How the massacre in Gudovac became a step into terror FEATURE
'Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan': How Islamabad's stance shapes the region
'Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan': How Islamabad's stance shapes the region FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: West’s war on Russia
0:00
24:9
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Dual realities
0:00
25:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies