 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian spy boss reveals Polish plans for Ukraine split
28 Apr, 2022 10:19
HomeSport News

Banned Russian swimming star learns if he will face further punishment

Evgeny Rylov was under scrutiny for appearing at the Russian national championships despite being suspended by FINA
Banned Russian swimming star learns if he will face further punishment
© Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov will reportedly not face further sanctions from swimming federation FINA, after the star was placed under investigation for competing at the Russian championships while serving an international ban.

Rylov was hit with a nine-month suspension by FINA last week for his appearance at a Moscow concert in March marking the reunification of Russia and Crimea.

The backstroke star – who won double gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer – took to the pool at the Russian national championships in Kazan over the weekend amid uncertainty whether his FINA suspension covered the event.

Russian officials insisted that Rylov, 25, was free to compete as the championships were not being held under FINA auspices.

Banned Olympic king investigated for Russian championships appearance READ MORE: Banned Olympic king investigated for Russian championships appearance

FINA announced an “internal investigation” on Monday, but has now told Russian outlet Match TV that Rylov will face no further sanction as the event was not connected with the organization.

Responding to the news, Rylov said he hadn’t been overly concerned by the situation but was “glad that it has been cleared up.”

FINA last week reiterated its position that all Russian and Belarusian swimmers would be banned from its events until at least the end of 2022 because of the conflict in Ukraine.

The organization took individual measures against Rylov after he appeared at a mass meeting at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium in March where Russian President Vladimir Putin also gave a speech.

The concert marked the return of Crimea to Russia and was partly held under the slogan of ‘A World Without Nazism’.

Rylov appeared on stage alongside numerous other Russian athletes and was seen wearing a jacket with the letter ‘Z’ attached to it – a symbol which is used to express support for Russian troops.

Olympic champion’s ban is ‘Russophobia bordering on Nazism’ – politician READ MORE: Olympic champion’s ban is ‘Russophobia bordering on Nazism’ – politician

After he was handed a nine-month suspension, Rylov told the Russian media this week that FINA had ignored any arguments in his defense.

“They didn’t give me any facts of what I was guilty of,” Rylov said.

“As a result, they told me that I was spoiling the reputation of swimming… When I said that there is freedom of speech, they told me that I should limit myself.”

Meeting with Russia’s Olympians from the 2022 Beijing Winter Games this week, President Putin described Rylov’s ban as “absurd,” with the swimmer also being stripped of a sponsorship deal with Speedo. 

Rylov won bronze in the men’s 100m backstroke final on Monday at the Russian championships, which conclude on Friday, April 29.  

Top stories

RT Features

'Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan': How Islamabad's stance shapes the region
'Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan': How Islamabad's stance shapes the region FEATURE
Bloodshed in Transnistria: A brutal precedent of a post-Soviet war 20 years before Ukraine
Bloodshed in Transnistria: A brutal precedent of a post-Soviet war 20 years before Ukraine FEATURE
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off?
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Dual realities
0:00
25:7
Sinking & drowning? Wang Wen, Executive Dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies
0:00
29:26
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies