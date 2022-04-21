Mike Tyson ‘punches airplane passenger’ after harassment (VIDEO)

The retired boxing star has been caught on camera appearing to pummel a fellow passenger on a flight

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson appears to have lost his cool on a recent flight after footage emerged of the 55-year-old retired fighter appearing to throw a barrage of blows at a fellow passenger while on an airplane.

Footage obtained by TMZ seems to show the legendary fighter unleashing several punches to a passenger who was seated behind him, reportedly leaving the man with a bloodied forehead.

Reports indicate that the man in question initially had a cordial exchange, with Tyson agreeing to pose for a photograph with him. However the man, who was reportedly heavily intoxicated, is understood to have then ignored several requests to stop attempting to conduct a conversation with the former professional boxer.

When the man refused to stop talking, Tyson apparently lost his temper and repeatedly punched him.

"Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey Mike, come on, stop that," an off-camera voice can be heard saying in the brief clip.

BREAKING: Mike Tyson throwing punches at a passenger on a Jet Blue flight. TMZ reports states that the man assaulted was annoying Tyson, took a selfie with him and kept trying to talk to the 55-year-old fighter as he sat behind him.Via @TMZ_Sportspic.twitter.com/IoT1Sm8oCK — FightClub (@fightclub) April 21, 2022

Mike Tyson appears to beat up some fan that pissed him off while on a plane.check us out https://t.co/y8GocwtdCHpic.twitter.com/HL4UzVQMW9 — Fight Scout (@FightScoutApp) April 21, 2022

Separate footage shows the passenger with a bloody wound on his forehead.

"My boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson," the person behind the camera says. "Yeah, he got f***ed up. Just trying to ask for an autograph. I don't know what happened."

It was also reported that the man later received medical attention and has spoken to police regarding the incident. There is no indication as of yet if he intends to press charges on the boxing legend.

Tyson made his return to the ring in 2020 for an exhibition match against fellow ring icon Roy Jones Jr., with the bout being scored a draw after eight rounds of action.

There have been rumors that veteran pugilist may once again take on another challenge in the boxing ring, and has been linked to a bout with YouTube sensation Jake Paul.