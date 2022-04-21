 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Apr, 2022 16:55
Mike Tyson ‘punches airplane passenger’ after harassment (VIDEO)

The retired boxing star has been caught on camera appearing to pummel a fellow passenger on a flight
© Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson appears to have lost his cool on a recent flight after footage emerged of the 55-year-old retired fighter appearing to throw a barrage of blows at a fellow passenger while on an airplane. 

Footage obtained by TMZ seems to show the legendary fighter unleashing several punches to a passenger who was seated behind him, reportedly leaving the man with a bloodied forehead.

Reports indicate that the man in question initially had a cordial exchange, with Tyson agreeing to pose for a photograph with him. However the man, who was reportedly heavily intoxicated, is understood to have then ignored several requests to stop attempting to conduct a conversation with the former professional boxer. 

When the man refused to stop talking, Tyson apparently lost his temper and repeatedly punched him.

"Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey Mike, come on, stop that," an off-camera voice can be heard saying in the brief clip.

Separate footage shows the passenger with a bloody wound on his forehead.

"My boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson," the person behind the camera says. "Yeah, he got f***ed up. Just trying to ask for an autograph. I don't know what happened."

It was also reported that the man later received medical attention and has spoken to police regarding the incident. There is no indication as of yet if he intends to press charges on the boxing legend.

Tyson made his return to the ring in 2020 for an exhibition match against fellow ring icon Roy Jones Jr., with the bout being scored a draw after eight rounds of action. 

There have been rumors that veteran pugilist may once again take on another challenge in the boxing ring, and has been linked to a bout with YouTube sensation Jake Paul. 

