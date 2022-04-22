 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Apr, 2022 14:52
HomeSport News

Russia looks east: How could sport play a part?

The current climate has raised increasing talk of Russia looking elsewhere for sporting competition
Russia looks east: How could sport play a part?
© Christian Charisius / picture alliance via Getty Images

The Western response to Russia’s conflict with Ukraine has led to suggestions that Moscow could pivot even more firmly towards Asia. That is a step primarily couched in geopolitical and economic terms, although Russian sport could also follow the trend.  

After Russia was sanctioned by an array of European and global sporting bodies, talk is gathering pace that turning east for more competition may be to Russia’s benefit.

But how likely is Russia to sever its European sporting ties, what would that look like in reality, and how much support does the idea have inside the country?

We look at some of the questions surrounding the issue.

Top stories

RT Features

A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off?
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off? FEATURE
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo FEATURE
Kramatorsk train station attack: The key to finding the perpetrator lies in this overlooked detail
Kramatorsk train station attack: The key to finding the perpetrator lies in this overlooked detail FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Total war?
0:00
25:15
CrossTalk: ‘Canceling Russia’
0:00
25:27
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies