Man Utd star in car crash on way to training (PHOTOS)

The Portuguese star crashed his $120,000 Porsche Panamera on Monday

Manchester United and Portugal football ace Bruno Fernandes emerged from a car accident unharmed and could even face bitter rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Fernandes made headlines on Monday when crashing his $120,000 Porsche Panamera near the club's Carrington training complex and had to be given a lift home by teammate Juan Mata.

According to sources that have spoken to ESPN, however, Fernandes should be available for the important clash between the northwestern English enemies that is vital to United's Champions League qualification quest and Liverpool's plans to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title.

This is because nobody came out of the collision between Fernandes' Porsche and a Volkswagen in Dunham, Cheshire seriously hurt, with the 27-year-old reportedly able to walk away from the scene unscathed.

The Mirror says that the Volkswagen is believed to have hit a wooden fence which caused its airbag to be released.

At his pre-match press conference later on Monday afternoon, interim United boss Ralf Rangnick provided an update on his second-top scorer whose nine goals this term trail only compatriot Ronaldo's 21.

"He's training with the team. Obviously the accident happened on the way to Carrington but as far as I know nobody was injured," Rangnick said.

"He trained with the team, he was OK and will be OK for tomorrow."

Fernandes played all 90 minutes for United on Saturday as they beat bottom of the league Norwich 3-2 thanks to a Ronaldo hat trick.

In their next three matches, however, the Mancunians will face much stiffer competition in second place Liverpool, who trail leaders City by a point, and fellow UCL hopefuls Arsenal before a home fixture against Champions League holders Chelsea on April 28.

Fernandes has been at Old Trafford since the January 2020 transfer window when he joined from Sporting Lisbon in a deal that could cost a total €80mn ($86 million).

Scoring 49 goals across 120 appearances in all competitions, Fernandes is yet to win a trophy with his team after tasting defeat in the Europa League final to Villarreal last year.