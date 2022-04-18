 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Apr, 2022 13:59
HomeSport News

Putin hasn’t forgotten important sports meeting, Kremlin says

Russia’s Olympic heroes are still awaiting a meeting with their president
Putin hasn’t forgotten important sports meeting, Kremlin says
Putin traditionally hosts Russia's Olympians. © Sergey Guneev

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not forgotten his nation’s Olympic and Paralympic stars and will hold a meeting with them despite the delay since the Beijing Winter Games, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, we will inform you in due course [about a meeting],” Peskov told reporters on Monday when asked about the occasion.

“I can only say that this meeting has not taken place so far, but this doesn’t mean that the president has forgotten, he will definitely hold such a meeting.”

‘You overcame it all’: Putin cites ‘politicized decisions’ against Russian athletes as he honors Olympians in Kremlin ceremony
Read more
‘You overcame it all’: Putin cites ‘politicized decisions’ against Russian athletes as he honors Olympians in Kremlin ceremony

Putin has traditionally feted Russian Olympians and Paralympians at a special ceremony at the Kremlin, although this year the situation has evidently been complicated by the onset of the military campaign in Ukraine.

The Beijing Winter Olympics – the Opening Ceremony of which Putin attended after a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping – came to a close on February 20.

Moscow’s offensive against Ukraine began four days later and led to Russian and Belarusian athletes being banned from the Beijing Paralympics just one day before the event got underway on March 4.

Instead, Russian and Belarusian Paralympians took part at an alternative competition titled ‘We are Together. Sport’, organized by Russia and held in the Siberian sporting resort of Khanty-Mansiysk.

Putin has promised to meet Russia’s Olympic heroes and Paralympians who missed out on the Beijing Games.

Russian skiing officials suggested last month that the meeting could be held on April 6, although that date came and went without any official news.

But based on the Kremlin’s comments on Monday, Putin is still intent on celebrating his nation’s sporting success.

Russian Olympic boss explains why Asian pivot might be necessary
Read more
Russian Olympic boss explains why Asian pivot might be necessary

Competing as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Russian athletes left the 2022 Beijing Winter Games with a haul of 32 medals, behind only Norway in terms of the overall tally.

That included six gold medals, three of which were won by cross-country skiing star Alexander Bolshunov. There was also gold medal joy for Russia in the figure skating team event, while Anna Shcherbakova claimed the individual ladies’ figure skating title. Russia’s 4x5km women’s cross-country relay team also topped the podium in China.

Following the launch of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, the IOC issued a recommendation on February 28 for federations across all sports not to invite Russian and Belarusian athletes to tournaments.

That step has since been followed by a host of federations but has led to accusations of the “politicization” of sport and discrimination towards Russians.

Putin accused the IOC last month of “trampling” on Olympic ideals by instigating sweeping sanctions against Russian and Belarusian athletes.

The current situation has also had an impact on the prizes Russian medal winners will receive for their performances in Beijing.

Difficulties with the delivery of foreign cars such as BMWs – a traditional reward for Russian stars – means that cash prizes will be given out instead to some sportsmen and women. 

Top stories

RT Features

Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape
Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape FEATURE
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure FEATURE
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Article 5
0:00
26:27
Percept or precept? Liu Xin, CGTN anchor
0:00
29:26
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies