 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Apr, 2022 19:56
HomeSport News

Ukrainian biathletes don't want Russia-born teammate excluded

The biathletes wrote an open letter to their country's Minister of Youth and Sports to make their request
Ukrainian biathletes don't want Russia-born teammate excluded
© Instagram/ @abramova_olga1 © Instagram

Members of Ukraine's women's national biathlon team have demanded that a Russia-born teammate is reinstated after being excluded this week.

Wednesday saw Russian biathletes Ekaterina Bekh, Oksana Moskalenko and Olga Abramova, who all have Ukrainian citizenship, dismissed from Ukraine's national team by the Ministry of Youth and Sports with failure to meet the entry criteria cited as the reasoning behind the development.

Responding to the move, Ukrainians Valeria Dmitrenko, Anna Krivonos, Nadezhda Belkina, Yulia Zhuravok and Kristina Dmitrenko sent the minister of the department Vadim Gutzeit an open letter demanding that Abramova is not dismissed.

"Olga Abramova took Ukrainian citizenship ten years ago. Since then, she has devotedly worked for the glory of national sports," the letter noted, while highlighting "victories and prizes" achieved at the World Cup, IBU Cup, and world and European championships.

"The flag of Ukraine was raised many times in honor of the considerable sporting achievements of the Ukrainian woman Olga Abramova," the letter, published on the Ukrainian edition of biathlon.com and signed by its editors, also added.

Born in Barysh in western Russia, 33-year-old Abramova took Ukrainian citizenship in 2012 and made her World Cup debut for Ukraine in the 2013-2014 season on her way to becoming a regular member of the women's team.

At the start of Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine, Abramova returned to her birthland for family reasons.

French biathlon coach faces ‘hatred’ after supporting Russian athletes READ MORE: French biathlon coach faces ‘hatred’ after supporting Russian athletes

On March 29, the Executive Board of world governing body the IBU suspended Russia's national federation, the RBU, with immediate effect and will review its decision at the 2022 IBU Congress from September 15-19 if the ban hasn't been lifted already.

After speaking out against the suspension, French former biathlon star Simon Fourcade claimed to have been subjected to "hundreds of messages of hatred” and rearranged a French flag into a Russian one before attaching it to a cabin at the World Junior Championships in the US in February where all Russian symbols were forbidden.

Top stories

RT Features

Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape
Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape FEATURE
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure FEATURE
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Heading toward war?
0:00
25:8
CrossTalk: End of globalization?
0:00
25:39
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies