NFL icon Brady wants Twitter favor from Musk

The seven-time Super Bowl winner has a special request if Musk buys Twitter

American football legend Tom Brady is ready to make a special request of the world's richest man Elon Musk if he buys Twitter.

Mogul Musk, said to be worth around $260 billion, is seeking sole ownership of the social media network after becoming a shareholder with a 9.2% stake earlier in April.

The South African has voiced a desire to bring freedom of speech back to the platform, which is heavily-censored, and his $43 billion bid to take control of Twitter has caught the attention of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady.

Should Musk's plans materialize, Brady has a peculiar request.

"If you buy Twitter can you delete the combine photo?" the veteran tweeted, while tagging Musk.

Brady unsurprisingly didn't share the photo in question, which is now over 22-years-old, and instead helped it to go viral once more.

It shows a perplexed looking, shirtless Brady at the 2000 NFL Scouting Combine, and though the 44-year-old hardly blew scouts away at the event considering he was a sixth round, 199 overall pick from the University of Michigan, he then went on to become his sport's greatest ever player at the New England Patriots where he won six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick.

Switching to the Buccaneers in 2020, Brady scooped a record seventh ring in his first season in Tampa Bay but announced his retirement earlier this year after 22 terms in the elite when the Bucs crashed out of the playoffs in the Divisional Round to the eventual 2021 champions the Los Angeles Rams.

Weeks later, however, Brady revealed that he hadn't hung up his cleats just yet after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo score a hat trick against Tottenham Hotspur for Manchester United at Old Trafford, and is now preparing for another crack at the top prize in Florida.

Brady is also yet to receive a reply from Musk, who is aiming to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share.

"My offer is my best and last offer and if it is not accepted, I would have to reconsider my position as a shareholder," Musk wrote in a letter to Twitter chairman Bret Taylor this week.