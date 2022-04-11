Chelsea bidders reveal plans for transfer queen Granovskaia – reports

Chelsea's suitors want to maintain the relationship with the club's respected transfer negotiator

The field of bidders looking to complete a takeover of Premier League team Chelsea are understood to be keen to retain the services of the club's director and Roman Abramovich right-hand woman Marina Granovskaia once a deal is completed.

With final proposals expected to be submitted by the field of prospective buyers this week, a report from The Athletic suggests that each of the four best-placed candidates have expressed a desire to keep Granovskaia at the club after the Russian-Canadian business executive forged a reputation as being one of European football's most uncompromising transfer negotiators during her spell in London.

This comes as the various bidders all seek to finalize their proposals after Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale in the wake of sanctions imposed on him by the UK government due to perceived links to the Kremlin shortly after the onset of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Since then, the club – who are the reigning European champions – have been enveloped in a veil of uncertainty as to their immediate financial future. The sanctions have meant that Chelsea were forced to close down their club shop as well as being restricted in selling tickets to games and having a financial limit imposed on their budget to travel to away games.

But keeping Granovskaia would at least ensure that the handover to new ownership would maintain some of the links to the past ownership. She was previously named as the best club director in Europe at the Golden Boy Awards.

Her influence on the club and its objectives has been noted by the prospective buyers, The Athletic says, but any formal offer would represent a big decision for the 47-year-old as it would almost certainly force her to sever ties with Abramovich, the man whom she has worked alongside since 1997, first at oil company Sibneft and then at Chelsea.

However, none of the formal bidders are thought to have secured a commitment from Granovskaia as of yet, meaning that formal negotiations to continue her role with the club would only begin once the successful buyer is in place.

It remains to be seen if Abramovich would seek to prise Granovskaia away from Stamford Bridge in the event he acquires a new club after departing Chelsea, or if the Russian billionaire will give his blessing to her maintaining ties in West London.