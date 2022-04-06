 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Apr, 2022 13:15
HomeSport News

Russia hoping for swift sporting reintegration

Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin says he wants Russian athletes to rejoin the global community soon
Russia hoping for swift sporting reintegration
© Kay Nietfeld / picture alliance via Getty Images

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has shared his hopes that athletes from his country will soon rejoin the global sporting community after numerous teams and competitors were banished by international federations due to the military operation in Ukraine.

Russia has faced a large swathe of sanctions since the onset of the campaign in February, not least of which was the large-scale banishment from international sport which has seen Russia stripped of the 2022 UEFA Champions League final hosting rights and its national team effectively barred from this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Elsewhere, bans have hit Russians in the fields of gymnastics, figure skating and rugby (among many others), and has led to various sports chiefs requiring Russian athletes to compete under a neutral flag and without their national anthem, as is the case with the world's number two male tennis player Daniil Medvedev. 

Medvedev might even be unilaterally banned from competing at Wimbledon this summer by the All England Club, which are apparently fearful of negative PR of a Russian player potentially gaining success on English soil.

Wimbledon bosses comment on participation of Russian stars READ MORE: Wimbledon bosses comment on participation of Russian stars

But amid the restrictions placed upon Russia and its sports stars, Matytsin says he hopes the impediments are only temporary and that they will soon be removed for the sake of sporting integrity.

“I hope that in the near future Russia will return the status of a full member of the world sports community, reason will prevail,” he said to reporters on Wednesday. 

“The period is very difficult and our athletes are the most affected,” he added. 

There is as yet no suggestion of when the sporting restrictions and sanctions against Russia may be loosened, with most federations imposing them "until further notice." 

In the meantime, Russian sport has focused on arranging a series of its own events for athletes under the banner 'We Are Together. Sport', and is seeking expanding cooperation with the likes of China and other allies. 

Russia hosted a series of events in Siberia for its Paralympic athletes last month, also inviting representatives from Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan. 

READ MORE: Russia ‘still appreciates us,’ says banned Belarusian Paralympic queen

 

Top stories

RT Features

'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality
'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality FEATURE
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Psyop war
0:00
25:10
Deterred deterrence? Pravin Sawhney, former Indian Army officer and editor of FORCE Magazine
0:00
29:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies