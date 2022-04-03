Cycling chiefs can block trans rider

The UCI can prevent Emily Bridges from taking part in women's events even if she meets eligibility criteria

World cycling governing body the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has the authority to block trans cyclist Emily Bridges from competing in women's events, even if the British rider meets their current eligibility criteria.

At present, the UCI requires trans cyclists to have maintained testosterone levels below five nanomoles per liter over a 12-month period before competition.

But those same rules state that the UCI needs to provide conditions which "protect health and safety" while also guaranteeing "fair and meaningful competition that displays and rewards the fundamental values and meaning of the sport".

They also say that the UCI wants its athletes to be "incentivized to make the huge commitments required to excel in the sport" and "does not want to risk discouraging those".

According to BBC Sport, senior figures in cycling think that these discretions apply to Bridges' case, with UCI president David Lappartient admitting that current rules are "probably not enough" to guarantee fair competition amid reports he held emergency talks with other sports federations to create a coalition intent on creating tougher rules for trans participation.

Bridges, who previously broke the British national junior men's record over 25 miles, was set to participate in her first women's event at the National Omnium Championships on Saturday until British Cycling released a statement saying the UCL had informed them Bridges was "not eligible to participate".

The UCI explained to British Cycling that Bridges could not participate because her eligibility to race in international competitions has not been confirmed yet, with the National Omnium Championships allocating international ranking points to contestants she is currently not valid to receive.

On Friday, however, Bridges released a social media statement complaining that she had "little clarity" on her eligibility and claimed she had been "harassed and demonized" online.

A Statement from Emily Bridges pic.twitter.com/vyzvt7nqvo — Sandy 💜💙❤ 🏳️‍🌈 Ally She/Her (@sullivansa1) April 1, 2022

"No-one should have to choose between being who they are and participating in the sport that they love," Bridges protested.

"I am an athlete and I just want to race competitively again. I hope that they will reconsider their decision in line with the regulations."

As The Guardian reported that some female racers were considering boycotting the event in Derby on Saturday if Bridges took part, BBC Sport said that it understood some British riders were planning to take action against her inclusion but feared they could be misconstrued as transphobic.

Though Bridges was absent from the race, some banners with messages such as "Save women's sport" were held up in protest against her potential inclusion.

Professional women's cycling union the Cyclists' Alliance (TCA) claims that the UCI and British Cycling have unitedly "demonstrated unfairness by not adhering to their own eligibility criteria" while demanding "transparent clarification" with regards to blocking Bridges from competing in the Derby race.

But as British Cycling performance director Stephen Park stated his belief that trans athlete inclusion is Olympic sport's "single biggest issue", and that it is "important to have the discussion and to understand the challenges sport faces", the TCA agrees with Lappartient that "existing UCI transgender guidelines are insufficient and need to be addressed".

After coming out as transgender in an October 2020 Sky Sports interview, Bridges has spoken about her wish to change the culture of elite cycling and transgender representation in it.